Thursday, May 25, 2023, 8:45 p.m.



Updated 9:10 p.m.

“Since yesterday we have been perplexed, worried and surprised by the complaints that are being made in many places in Spain,” said the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Thursday at a rally held in the Promenade Hall of Murcia in allusion to the accusations of electoral fraud for the purchase of votes. “And it must be pronounced now,” said the conservative leader, addressing the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez. Immediately afterwards, Feijóo indicated his “absolute confidence in the institutions”, but demanded maximum responsibility from the head of the Government and asked for the vote: “We will have more reasons than ever to vote forcefully next Sunday at the polls.”

The popular leader urged Sánchez to “assume the seriousness of the facts, give the appropriate explanations and make the corresponding decisions.” “You cannot hide,” Feijóo insisted before urging “to break the government coalition in the autonomous city of Melilla and to commit not to agree with a repeat offender party in buying votes.” To do this, he asked that an investigation be opened within the Socialist Party and that the candidacies of both Albudeite and the regional party be withdrawn. “I am perfectly aware that honesty and compliance with the word given and credibility is the only thing that moves me in politics,” Feijóo reiterated.

Towards the end of the rally, the candidate for the presidency of the Community for the Popular Party, Fernando López Miras, also referred to the alleged purchase of votes: “With the Albudeite thing they are trying to manipulate us,” said the chief executive before closing his speech assuring that with Feijóo the extremisms will end.