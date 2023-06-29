The labor reform that the Government agreed with unions and employers in December 2021 – and managed to approve in Congress in February 2022 – is “substantially good” for the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “Among my proposals, modifying the labor reform is not there,” the PP candidate clearly stated in Brussels this Thursday, when he was asked at a press conference if he would repeal that law if he arrived at La Moncloa after the elections. of 23-J. The norm went ahead in February of last year with the direct opposition of the PP and in such a close vote that it was the mistake of the popular deputy Alberto Casero that saved the government project by the minimum. A year and a half later, the PP embraces the law: Feijóo has said that it is only open to some “adjustment” if the social agents and some sectors “such as the automotive sector” request it, but nothing to tear it down. “That agreed labor reform [entre sindicatos y patronal] I am going to respect her”, said the popular leader.

One of the most agonizing chapters experienced by the PSOE-Unión Podemos coalition government in Congress was the validation of the labor reform in 2022. In the previous months, and for a long time, the second vice president and labor minister, Yolanda Díaz, he wove the pact between the employers and the unions and, even, within the Government itself. The support of the CEOE was not enough for the PP, then led by Pablo Casado, who added their votes to those of Vox, Bildu, PNV, ERC, Junts and those of the two defecting UPN deputies —who broke voting discipline of his party and today they are part of the popular ranks— to try to knock down the labor reform. If the PP did not achieve its purpose, it was precisely because of the mistake of a popular deputy, Alberto Casero, who made a mistake and voted “yes” electronically when he had to vote “no”. Now it is the party itself that supports the law.

More information

The leader of the PP has promised that, if he arrives at La Moncloa, he will talk about the labor reform with the social agents: “If some adjustments have to be made, they will be made, but the trunk of the labor reform will remain […] And if the unions and employers understand that the reform must remain intact, it will not be part of my priorities to modify it”, he insisted. The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, already spoke a month and a half ago about the position maintained by the employers: “What is signed is signed,” he said in reference to the labor reform. “The pacts are to be stable over time, which is what gives the perspective of the future. We will defend it to the end,” said Garamendi at the commemoration ceremony for the 45th anniversary of Five days.

During his press conference in Brussels, where he attended the usual meeting of the European People’s Party prior to the European Council, Feijóo did resort to an argument that the Government used at the time to request support for the reform and that the PP, however , repeatedly rejected: “This labor reform is the product of the agreement,” he stressed.

For the employer to join this pact, the 2022 reform maintained important elements of the legislation approved by the PP in 2012: the possibility of unilateral modifications in working conditions for those contracts that improve what is contemplated in collective agreements, the causes to justify dismissals or the general compensation of 33 days per year worked in case of unfair termination.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

On the other hand, there were other aspects that represented a considerable change with respect to previous labor legislation: especially in collective bargaining or hiring. Precisely this last point has been decisive in the drop in temporary employment in the private sector, which is being achieved without affecting the rate of job creation. In June, Social Security had 20.8 million affiliates, the highest figure in history; In just one year, the figure had grown by nearly 600,000 new contributors with employment.

Feijóo presented last Monday the lines of his economic program for 23-J, a document that until then was kept like gold on a cloth. Among his promises there is no allusion to the labor reform approved by the coalition government. The opposition leader had already advanced in various interviews and interventions that he would not repeal the rule, but until this Thursday he had not been so blunt about his favorable vision of the law. Within the Popular Party they consider that the labor reform is “substantially” similar to the law approved by Rajoy. But that did not stop the PP from voting against it last year. They explain, regarding that position, that there were issues with which they did not agree, such as that of “discontinuous fixed lines”, and that this is the reason for their frontal opposition. Nor has there been any specific debate on the reform when drawing up the program for 23-J, add other sources from the party.

Feijóo did stress on Monday that his goal is to exceed 22 million Social Security affiliates by the end of the legislature. To achieve this, he considers it necessary to guarantee “legal security” and recover “the basic foundations of credibility as a country”, governing “responsibly, rigorously and transparently”. The leader of the PP did not mention then, in an intervention without questions, if the framework of the labor reform is conducive to that promise of the 22 million employed. In view of today’s statements, these hypothetical new affiliates will do so under the same labor regulations that his party rejected so much.