“Nobody talks about punching.” Alberto Núñez Feijóo has wanted to clarify the interpretation that has been made of his words on Wednesday in Murcia, when he asked for an effort from the Post Office workers, “independently of their bosses”, so that all vote requests can receive the documentation in term. What the PP candidate is talking about, he explained in an interview on EsRadio, are “the CC OO and UGT demonstrations, who know what they are saying, who see the traffic jam that is taking place” because not enough staff have been hired to be able to give way to the two million requests to vote by mail.

“I’m not making it up,” insisted Feijóo, who added to these complaints from the unions the comments of many citizens who approach him these days on the street to tell him that they have not yet received the ballots at their homes or even from two members from your team who are still waiting for you. For this reason, and about to finish the official term to request it -today is the last day-, the Galician leader reiterated his call to the postmen to work “morning and afternoon”, “professional people” who “know particularities that they do not even know the neighbors” because “votes cannot be left in the mailboxes”.

The one who was president of the Post Office during the Aznar government asked not to be “stingy with no resources” because, despite the fact that the Post Office staff has increased, the unions say that it is “insufficient”. Feijóo acknowledged that these contracts are “greatly complex”, because “trained personnel are needed, who, in addition to distributing, have to prove the identity of the person to whom they deliver it, or leave an acknowledgment of receipt.”

The public company, in a statement, confirmed that 19,400 reinforcement contracts have been formalized for the correct development of activities related to voting by mail, a figure higher than the 12,000 demanded by the unions.