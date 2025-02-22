Feijóo, necessary Mazón cooperator

It will not happen. The infamy page will remain for the remains. Carlos Mazón may never blur its responsibility in the tragedy of the Dana. Too many lies. Too many offenses. Too much lack of humanity. And too silence also that of the national leadership of his party in the face of incompetence, the tear of the victims, the multitude of bulos, the continuous carelessness or the desperate “send the alert for once” that is attributed to the president of the president of the Diputación de Valencia.

Everything has contributed so that the head of the Generalitat Valenciana has already become the icon of political indignity. And next to him, a Alberto Núñez Feijóo who has decided to accompany him, by action or omission, in his ruin. In the background, that of Mazón is nothing more than the pattern that the PP has always followed before each great tragedy: the embUSTS, the faults of respect for the victims and the non -assumption of direct responsibilities. Everything to drain the bulge, to cool the debate and endorse others to blame. It happened with the Valencia Metro accident, with the 11M, with the YAK-42, with the prestige or with the protocol of the residences of the elderly in Madrid that now Ayuso refers as “those shit” that the opposition takes the opposition for the opposition .