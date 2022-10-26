Alberto Núñez Feijóo continues his round of meetings with political leaders. This Wednesday afternoon, the president of the Euskadi Buru Batzar, the governing body of the Basque Nationalist Party, met with Andoni Ortuzar, according to sources from the PP and a statement from the PNV. Both formations assure that the meeting arose as a result of an informal conversation last July in Ermua (Bizkaia), during the acts of homage to Miguel Ángel Blanco, a councilor assassinated by ETA in 1997, and that it is part of the round of contacts that Feijóo is maintaining with leaders of other political formations after gaining the presidency of the PP last April.

The two leaders have shared reflections on the current political context, the economic situation and the uncertainties derived from the national and international context, both parties point out. The meeting has also confirmed “notable ideological and programmatic differences, but also institutional respect between two parties accustomed to having government responsibilities.”

At the beginning of October, both the PNV and Vox warned Feijóo that he will not be able to count on their support at the same time in an eventual investiture. Feijóo has already met with the leaders of Vox, UPN, Canary Coalition and with the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz

In March, before the internal political earthquake that ended with the departure of the previous popular president, Pablo Casado, Ortuzar was in favor of taking the relationship with the PP out of the freezer and putting an end to the “hibernation or total glaciation” of recent years. between the two formations. The president of the nationalist party also opened himself to “normalizing relations.” The vote of the six deputies of the PNV was essential for the motion of censure promoted by the PSOE that evicted Mariano Rajoy from power in 2018 to prosper. In return, the Socialists gave their approval to a document with 12 points in which the pending transfers from the State to the Basque Autonomous Community, support for infrastructure —among them the construction of the high-speed train—, the promotion of Basque institutions participating in the European Union and the previous agreement between the PSOE and the PNV for the fiscal measures proposed by the Government.