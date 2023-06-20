The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has referred this Monday in the SER to the demands of Vox, a party with which he has agreed to coalition governments of dozens of municipalities and in the Valencian Community, on sexist violence. Abascal’s party denies this violence and proposes, as a requirement to reach alliances with the popular, to reverse the measures to tackle this scourge, which has left 22 women murdered so far in 2023. “Macho violence is obvious . The obvious should not call our attention that is not in the texts. Not because the PP says so or Vox doesn’t like it, or the left likes it a lot, but because the judges say so, and there are sentences that prove it,” Feijóo said in an interview with Aimar Bretos on the program hour 25. Meanwhile, this same Monday, the PP has given in to the requests of Vox in Valladolid and Toledo to eliminate the departments of Equality in their coalition government pact. Some portfolios that had already been erased from other Town Halls in which the ultras and the popular will govern jointly, such as those of Ciudad Real and Orihuela. In some of these Town Halls, the Departments of Equality have been dispensed with and their role has been changed to that of the Family. “Equality and the family are not contradictory concepts, nor does the family entail inequality. There are governments in which the Economy and the Treasury go together, and in others they go separately”, Feijóo has argued.

The president of the PP has avoided confirming whether or not he will agree to a coalition government with Vox in the event that the Popular Party and the formation of Santiago Abascal add a sufficient majority to be sworn in as president after the July 23 elections. In his place, Feijóo has insisted on offering him to Pedro Sánchez, president of the Executive and PSOE candidate, to govern the list with the most votes. “Spain deserves to have a solid government so as not to waste time. There is a populism established in Europe, also in Spain, I propose that the party with the most votes should govern. If the PSOE does not want you to govern with Vox, it is simple: abstain. If the PSOE wins, I will abstain. I do not want the independentistas to govern in my country, nor the populists ”, he affirmed. “When the PSOE loses the elections, they have to be repeated. And when the PP wins, can it not agree with anyone? I can assure you that I am not going to agree with Bildu or with the pro-independence parties”, Feijóo has riveted, who this Monday has announced as a star measure of his first 100 days in government, if he manages to enter La Moncloa, review one by one the laws in which training abertzale has been decisive.

More information

The assignments to Abascal’s party in terms of equality surpass the City Councils. Shortly before Feijóo’s interview on Cadena SER, the PP of the Balearic Islands and Vox have sealed a pre-agreement by which they have agreed that the ultra formation will preside over the Balearic Parliament, and that they will continue talking to obtain the abstention that allows them to invest as president from the Government to the popular Marga Prohens. The negotiations have been developed during the afternoon, a few hours after the constitution of the Autonomous Chamber, this Tuesday. The objective of the PP is to obtain an abstention from Vox to promote a solo government of Prohens, the most voted list in the Islands on May 28. The text of the agreement includes a section on “protection of women”, which it refers to as “victims of domestic violence”, without mentioning “macho violence”, reports Lucia Bohorquez.

In the Valencian Community, where the PP has already agreed with the ultras, the regional deputy of Vox for Valencia and spokesman for the parliamentary group in the last legislature, José María Llanos, affirmed that “sexist violence does not exist”. Some statements that caused the leaders of the Popular Party to defend on social networks that they would not take a step back. “The future president of the Generalitat has accredited it in writing, in a tweet. Mr. Mazón has said that he is not going to touch on sexist violence. Equality policies correspond to President Mazón, not to any council that corresponds to Vox ”, the PP leader has defended himself. Regarding the number one in the Vox Congress for Valencia, Carlos Flores, convicted of sexist violence two decades ago, Feijóo has said that “he had a tough divorce” that “involved verbal abuse towards his ex-wife” “He is a professor of Constitutional Law, he is TRUE. He has fulfilled the sanction, it is true. It has been produced 20 years ago, it is true ”, he pointed out.

Regarding the measures that will be implemented in the event of arriving at La Moncloa, and specifically regarding the successive increases in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, Feijóo has stated that “the Government has not made any effort to raise the Minimum Wage, the companies have done so ”. And then, he has recognized: “Of the things that the Government has done, it is the most reasonable.” Regarding the bank tax, which the PP Deputy Secretary of Economy, Juan Bravo, had advanced this afternoon that they will not repeal it immediately, the PP leader has specified that “this bank tax is accrued this 2023”. “What I understand that Bravo has said is that we will make a decision on the tax accrued in the year 2024. Establishing a tax against billing and not against profits is an innovation, because there may be a company that invoices a lot, but charges little “, has held.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Asia and Pacific stocks: Tokyo and Sydney close higher, following Wall Street - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO subscribe

Feijóo has not wanted to specify how much he earns in the performance of his position, beyond saying that he receives a salary as a senator and a complement as president of the Popular Party. “Just like the Socialist Party,” Feijóo stressed, stressing that the Spanish economy “is stagnant” because, in his opinion, GDP has not returned to 2019 values ​​despite having increased. Regarding pensions, he has not entered to assess whether he will increase them or not, only that they will guarantee their “sustainability”. The acting Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has reacted through a thread on Twitter, where she affirms: “The falsehoods that Feijóo is launching about the Spanish economy disqualify him from presiding over this country.”