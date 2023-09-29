He did not garner even one more vote than in last Wednesday’s vote, although there was once again a surprise. Alberto Núñez Feijóo received this Friday the final rejection of the Congress of Deputies: 172 votes in favor of PP, Vox, UPN and CC; 177 against PSOE, Sumar, Junts, ERC, Bildu, PNV, BNG and one null, that of the juntero deputy Eduard Pujol who, like two days ago the socialist Herminio Sancho, was wrong. The leader of the PP, then, will not be president of the Government as he himself already assumed at the beginning of his last intervention, in which he warned that, in any case, the debate held in the Lower House this week yields one conclusion: “There are only two ways out and neither of them is honorable: a Government of lies – and the electoral repetition.”

The last day of Feijóo’s failed investiture was preceded by the agreement reached the day before by Junts and ERC in the Parliament of Catalonia to make their support for Sánchez subject to his acquiring a commitment “to make effective the conditions for holding the referendum” and to which the PSOE and the PSC were forced to respond with an unusual statement in which, without making express mention of the consultation and with somewhat ambiguous words, they showed their rejection of any proposal that deepens the “rupture and discord.” .

In the plenary session itself, this Friday, the Republicans changed their spokesperson and, instead of Gabriel Rufián, defender of dialogue, they opted for Teresa Jordá, much more belligerent. The former counselor of the Generalitat (with Quim Torra first and Pere Aragonès later) insisted that “once the amnesty has been achieved, it is time to open a negotiation phase and definitively establish the conditions so that Catalonia can vote.” And the spokesperson for Junts, Míriam Nogueras, spoke some words that sounded like a warning to the socialists. «Some still defend that a referendum will break coexistence. But voting is not dividing, in Catalonia it is consensus,” she alleged. “At Junts we have not held our position for so long to end up doing the same.”

With this backdrop, Feijóo recalled that in the last legislature, the current acting President of the Government said in parliament that there would be no amnesty or referendum. And he challenged him to repeat it. “Go up today, here now, don’t hide from anyone,” he urged. Go up and speak clearly and bluntly, without communications at eight in the afternoon, full of euphemisms. Go up and explain what Spain is going to have to endure if you are President of the Government. “Have the courage that you didn’t have on Tuesday and speak up.”

The opposition leader insisted that the erasure of the crimes of the ‘procés’ – which Junts and ERC demand, and which, according to the words of the head of the Executive himself, the socialists are now willing to agree on in exchange for his re-election – was not part of either the program or the PSOE speech two months ago. “On the contrary. They promised not to do so. If you want to do it, achieve it at the polls, with transparency and clarity. Achieve it by letting the Spaniards decide,” he claimed.

Neither challenge received a response. Sánchez did not go up to the rostrum. He once again delegated his response to perhaps the socialist deputy with the most provocative profile, the former mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente. This, in turn, once again ignored the framework set by the president of the PP and launched the attack with harsh accusations, such as having “used the highest institution of the State, the Crown” and phrases full of irony. “You entered this Chamber as a candidate for leader of the opposition and apparently you are going to emerge as such, a leader of the opposition, finally fully fledged,” he said, alluding to the perception in the reading that Feijóo has strengthened his internal leadership with his interventions in the investiture.

Institutional respect



After having received himself and the head of the Executive accusations of lack of institutional respect, the socialist spokesperson returned to the speech with which the acting Government has been hammering for several weeks: that Feijóo has wasted the time of the Spanish people with a debate that he knew he had lost in advance and that for this reason he has not hesitated to erode the Head of State. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, responded to the accusation in turn, remembering the first investiture in which Sánchez ran with only 131 votes in favor and lost, the second, with 124 or the third with 167.

Once the vote was concluded, the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, went to the Zarzuela Palace to communicate the result to the King, whom, also during today’s plenary session, the ERC spokesperson accused of “having again take sides, as always” for having proposed Feijóo, leader of the force with the most votes on July 23, as a candidate for the investiture. The head of state has already called a round of contacts for next Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3, with the different political groups, to which presumably neither the Republicans nor Bildu nor Junts will attend, as happened in August, of their own volition. nor the BNG, four of Sánchez’s eventual partners

What can be expected is that, at the end of this round, Felipe VI will propose the investiture of the leader of the PSOE. But just as Armengol immediately met with Feijóo in August to set the date of the plenary session in which he would request the confidence of the Chamber, socialist sources now point out that the decision on when Sánchez will do so may be delayed. In any case, the acting head of the Executive has just under two months to secure all the necessary support to continue being the tenant of the Moncloa. On November 27, if he has not achieved it, general elections will be automatically called. The appointment with the polls would take place, in that case, on January 14.