Alberto Núñez Feijóo has spent the last decade and a half watching what was happening in Catalonia from 1,000 kilometers away. He acknowledges that he was busy “governing elsewhere”, in reference to his mandates at the head of the Xunta, but he says he has enough elements to affirm that “the priorities of the autonomous governments in Catalonia have not been to improve the quality of life of the catalans”. Feijóo was in Barcelona this Monday to publicize the keys to his economic program for the July 23 elections, and he presented himself as someone capable of giving Catalonia a lost shine. “I hope that with me the Catalans live better,” he said.

His recipe does not stop at specifying specific proposals for Catalonia, and is limited to talking about “more work and better companies”. He did refer to “recovering unity” and, in this sense, he boasted of having made “determining” decisions in recent weeks. The boast implied a reference to the Barcelona City Council, where the PP candidate Daniel Sirera mediated to make Jaume Collboni mayor, to the detriment of Xavier Trias.

The leader of the popular ones promises to end “the economic populism” of the coalition government and repeats a mantra: “We are not going to carry out the economic policy of Sánchez and his partners.” His proposals focus on a reduction in personal income tax for those who earn less than 40,000 euros a year. To break the “growth containment” that he appreciates in Catalonia, few proposals: “Catalonia knows that this is once again a useful party,” he said. He alluded, without developing how, to a “rationalization and harmonization” of the regional regulations so that permits and licenses obtained in one community are automatically valid in another.

Daniel Sirera acted as moderator of the act and repeatedly presented Feijóo as the next president of the Government. Sirera was also in charge of recovering the sinister balance of the process and raised the escape of “8,000 companies” from Catalonia. The economic field is the spearhead of the PP offensive to conquer La Moncloa and the head of the conservative party adapted the message to his audience. This Monday at Casa Seat were the president of Pimec, Antoni Cañete; the general secretary of Foment del Treball, David Tornos; the president of the Cercle d’Economia, Jaume Guardiola; the president of the Círculo Ecuestre, Antonio Delgado; and the president of the Col·legi d’Economistes, Emilio Álvarez.

Núñez Feijóo combined the glove with the mallet, highlighting that Catalonia has the potential to be “one of the great European regional economies”, to also highlight the drop in foreign investment: “Catalonia has gone from attracting 30% of foreign investment to 11% last year”.

The president of the PP chose Barcelona to give the keys to his economic program for the elections on July 23. “We have not chosen it at random,” said Feijóo, placing Catalonia as a pillar of a country that, he says, “is and will continue to be a superpower in terms of quality of life.” A month ago, Núñez Feijóo already had an endorsement from the Catalan economic powers, upon receiving a public blessing from the president of the Cercle, Jaume Guardiola. Fiscal pressure, bureaucratic burdens and legal uncertainty are common reproaches of the business class. The aspiring president seeks to fish in that troubled river and defends that his government action will thin paperwork. “I come to solve problems and not to create more problems than we already have,” says Feijóo.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The approaches that guide the PP campaign seem to find unexpected harmony in Catalonia. Xavier Trias, banner of Junts per Catalunya in the last municipal elections, has stated that he would not refuse a “serious negotiation” with Feijóo. Trias, who was precisely removed from the Barcelona mayor’s office because of the support that the popular councilors gave to the socialist Jaume Collboni, stated in an interview in the newspaper now that he sees no reason not to help Feijóo to reach the presidency of the Government. The condition, believes the convergent veteran politician, is that the popular ones commit not to attack the Catalan language and that Vox is left out of any pact.

Trias’ opinion was applauded by Roger Montañola, head of the PDeCAT list in the congressional elections. Montañola, who claims to be the continuation of the Convergència legacy, highlighted his agreement with Trias on Twitter: “Now that we know that Catalonia will not be independent, we need to talk, or agree, with the PP.” In the last general elections, Junts and the PDeCAT formed a joint list and won eight seats in the Congress of Deputies. This time each one goes for free.

During his presentation to the businessmen of Barcelona, ​​Feijóo drew a winning card: the extension of the El Prat airport. “It is necessary to put that multimillion-dollar investment back on the table,” he said, referring to Aena’s failed plan that contemplated an item of 1,700 million euros to enlarge the infrastructure and be able to monopolize more traffic. The project, highly demanded by the Catalan economic class, has been stuck for two years due to the Generalitat’s opposition to the work affecting the Llobregat delta natural park. Feijóo did not reveal what strategy he would address to resize the runways in Barcelona and one of the main assets of the PP in Catalonia, the mayor of Castelldefels, Manu Reyes, has already warned the party boss: “I am against the expansion of the airport if it means more planes over the city,” he said in statements to El Periódico.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter