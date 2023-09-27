Óscar Puente (PSOE) says that he was not harsh but “clear” with Feijóo

The socialist deputy and former mayor of Valladolid Óscar Puente has defended that he was not harsh with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in his speech during the first investiture session, but “clear”, and has accused the PP of “amateurism” for not foresee that there could be a surprise. In statements to the media in Congress during the second session of Feijóo’s investiture debate, Puente commented that very few people knew that he was going to intervene on the first day on behalf of the PSOE instead of Pedro Sánchez or the group’s spokesperson. socialist parliamentarian, Patxi López, because “the surprise factor had to be preserved.”

“Someone, especially on the opposite bench, could have imagined it. I was surprised by the amateurism of the PP, that it had not foreseen an alternative scenario to the intervention of Sánchez or López, that should have been in the imagination of the PP” , has held.

In his opinion, Sánchez’s “non-reply” “undressed Feijóo much more than he already was.” “Many times harshness is confused with clarity, what I was yesterday was clear. If I told a lie, the speech is there for you to review. Sometimes the truths offend,” he declared.

“It’s what you have when you make a forceful, clear intervention in which you tell the boatman’s truths, which is what was heard yesterday in Congress,” Puente stressed.

On the other hand, regarding his possible intervention in Friday’s session, when the final vote will take place, he has said that he will do what his group decides, although he has commented that “in principle” it is planned that he will intervene again on behalf of the PSOE. .