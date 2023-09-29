Barcelona requests the processing of the amnesty law with the votes of Junts, ERC and the commons

During the plenary session of the Barcelona City Council this Friday, a proposal presented by Junts and ERC that calls for “the processing of an amnesty law in the Spanish Cortes” was approved. It has been approved with the votes of Junts, ERC and the commons, and rejected by PSC, PP and Vox. The PSC has removed from the agenda a proposal in which it requested dialogue and the PP has lost a vote that rejected “any type of amnesty.” In the debate, the deputy mayor, Laia Bonet, intervened on behalf of the PSC, celebrating “the political response” that the socialists have led after years of tension. “We are willing to explore everything that is within the Constitution, but not that it cracks Catalan society,” said the councilor, who has also attacked the demand of the independentists in the Parliament to advance in a referendum: “It is going against prudence.”

In her intervention in the debate, the leader of the commons and former mayor, Ada Colau, has called on the PSC, ERC and Junts to continue negotiating to avoid an electoral advance. Colau has boasted that her party promoted de-judicialization with “the Asens route” and the pardons. “Our four formations [en referencia a comunes, Junts, ERC y PSC] They have been talking discreetly for weeks, we do not understand that with everyone involved there is this overreaction just on the day that Feijóo is failing in the investiture,” he said, and he reproached Mayor Collbni “for voting against the amnesty when the conversations are led by Pedro Sánchez ”.

Colau has warned that “the text is not closed and has many adversaries, because it has many more consequences than pardons”, but has called for calm and to “maintain the negotiations as up to now, we are playing with the possibility of there being other elections and PP and Vox win, and we are seeing their consequences in Valencia or the Balearic Islands.”