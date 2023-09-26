Puigdemont on the negotiations for an amnesty law: “I do not feel concerned by what Esquerra says”

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has distanced himself from ERC’s claims that the amnesty law is already being negotiated with the PSOE. “I am not from Esquerra, therefore, I cannot speak for what ERC says nor do I feel concerned by what Esquerra says, agrees or fails to agree. It has nothing to do with what we do,” he said in brief statements at the House of European History in Brussels, where he participated in an event in tribute to the minority languages ​​of Europe and their linguistic communities, for which they delivered several Catalan dictionaries and one of Aranese.

Beyond these brief comments, Puigdemont has maintained the secrecy before the press that he has been maintaining for weeks. “Now we have to listen to others,” he said ironically in reference to the investiture process led by the PP candidate, Alberto NúñezFeijóo.

The event in Brussels, where former councilor Toni Comín, MEP for Junts, like Puigdemont, also participated, was held a short distance from where, just a week ago, Spain defended its proposal to make official languages ​​in a council of EU ministers. of the EU, Catalan, Basque and Galician, which also began to be used that same day in the Congress of Deputies. The proposal, one of the conditions of Junts to support an eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez if, as is expected, that of Núñez Feijóo fails, was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, who announced that, if it goes ahead – it will requires unanimity, which is still far from guaranteed among the 27 member states, which have asked for more time to study all the implications of the measure – the deployment of Catalan in the European institutions will be prioritized, although it has been assured that it would only happen once the three co-official languages ​​of Spain achieve official language status in the EU. A distinction that has provoked anger in other nationalist parties, especially the PNV.

Shortly before the event, in which the Minister of Culture and Linguistic Policy and spokesperson for the Basque Government, Bingen Zupiria, also participated, he avoided “controversying” about Albares’ distinction and stressed that the “positive” thing is that, “for “For the first time in the EU, a possibility has been opened to reflect on the possibility that three official languages ​​of the Spanish State such as Catalan, Galician and Basque can also be officially recognized in the EU.”