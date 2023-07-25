Alberto Núñez Feijóo does not throw in the towel. The leader of the PP has gone this Tuesday to “give thanks” to the apostle of Santiago for his victory in the general elections this Sunday, despite the fact that the PP has plunged into a state of frustration and disappointment because its options to govern appear very complicated. Feijóo does not think so, who from Santiago de Compostela has announced that he is going ahead with his intention to present himself for an investiture. “I will do my duty and try to talk to the groups,” said the leader of the PP. “Saying that you do not have support simply because you have spoken with a group seems like a hasty conclusion to me,” says Feijóo, who yesterday was slammed by the PNV to even sit down to negotiate with the PP. The popular candidate intends to speak with the PSOE in the first week of August, as well as with Vox. “It would be a huge mistake for the independentistas to govern in Spain and, nevertheless, the state parties have won support and votes,” he emphasized to oppose the alternative path to his that could allow Pedro Sánchez to revalidate his presidency.

Discarded the PNV, Feijóo remains in the hands of the PSOE, because the sum between PP (136), Vox (33), UPN (1) and Canary Islands Coalition (1), remains at 171 deputies, five seats from the absolute majority (176). The popular leader has highlighted today that “UPN and the Canary Coalition are in the best disposition”, although they only add up to a few deputies and yesterday the deputy of the Canary Islands Coalition Ana Oramas said that her party would not support the “phantom investiture” of Feijóo. It remains to be seen what the final decision of the Canarian party would be, because the elected CC deputy, Cristina Valida, has opened the door for her formation to negotiate an abstention with one of the two possible candidates for the Presidency of the Government, without decanting her vote in favor of one side or the other, as long as there are no government agreements with the “extreme right” or the “extreme left”.

Feijóo has insisted on his intention to speak with Pedro Sánchez, despite the fact that his entire campaign has been built on the message of “repealing sanchismo”. The acting president proposed that they speak once the counting of the vote of residents abroad is known, something that is expected to happen this Saturday. At the same time, the popular leader wants support from both the PSOE and Vox to be compatible, because the two parties would have to concur in supporting his investiture.

The PP candidate has defended that the alternative sum must be avoided, which could make Sánchez president again with the support of the PSOE (122), Sumar (31), ERC (7), EH Bildu (6), PNV (5) and Junts (7), which together reach 178 seats, two more than the absolute number. In the second vote, a simple majority is enough, more votes in favor than against, so it would be worth it with the abstention of Junts.

But the PP opposes it and charges again against the possibility that the governance of the country depends on some pro-independence parties. For Feijóo, “it is very important that Spain send a message to Europe”, he has defended. “That the fourth economy of the euro cannot be subjected to groups and politicians, some of them fugitives”, he stressed in reference to the former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, who fled in Waterloo. “I am interested in Spain”. The PP’s line of argument insists on demonizing alliances with these parties, although the PSOE has grown by two seats despite its pacts.

FAES endorses the investiture attempt

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Feijóo has the endorsement of the PP to attempt an investiture, even if it was unsuccessful. FAES, the foundation directed by former president José María Aznar, charges very hard in an editorial published this Monday against the possibility that Sánchez reissues his Government with similar support to that of the last legislature, with the addition of Junts. “The results feed the hypothesis of a new Frankenstein government with the necessary addition of the secessionist party led by a fugitive claimed by the Justice. Sánchez can understand that 23J legitimizes his policy of alliances and that, if this new coalition turned out to be viable, then he would have been enabled to negotiate without limits in marketing with the secessionists”, defends the Aznar foundation. “Such an addition could only mean that the Spanish left, with Sánchez at the helm, irreversibly breaks ties with all the founding consensus of our constitutional system and sets in motion a true removal process that will mean the dissolution of the Spanish Constitution through a constitutional mutation protected by the majority bias in the current Constitutional Court. Undoubtedly, this negotiation includes a mechanism of political effect equivalent to an independence referendum in Catalonia and in the Basque Country ”, he warns.

FAES acknowledges that the PP “has reasons for disappointment” due to its insufficient result, but maintains that “it does not stop discouragement”, and endorses Feijóo to try an investiture. “The Popular Party is not called to mere resistance. It is the first political force, by far with respect to the PSOE, and can offer the Spanish a proposal that Núñez Feijóo will have the opportunity to detail, with ambition, in the investiture process. And if the Spaniards are called to the polls again in the coming months, the Popular Party will be prepared”, concludes the foundation.

In Santiago de Compostela, Feijóo, who has participated in the military and ecclesiastical ceremonies in the preferred place, reserved for the authorities ―with the president of the Xunta, the government delegate and the president of the Galician Parliament―, as “leader of the opposition”, according to the cathedral itself in its protocol, reserved to speak with the press at the end of the acts. If at the entrance he did not want to say more than “the Apostle does not come to ask, but to embrace”, at the end of the ceremony, already under the arcades of the Pazo de Raxoi (Santiago City Hall) he elaborated and confirmed that, despite the refusal of the PNV, he is going to attempt the investiture. In the little walk through Praza do Obradoiro, between the cathedral and the town hall, he had just been greeted by numerous supporters, among whom timid voices of “president, president” could be heard. Also, inside the temple, he had been fired effusively by some representatives of the Compostela church and, in a colder way, by Cardinal Antonio María Rouco Varela.

The president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda (on the right) embraces the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Tuesday in Santiago. laundry (EFE)

The eve and the day of Galicia, and at the same time the religious festival of Santiago, is a celebration historically marked by contrasts, because in the same reduced setting, the streets and squares that crowd around the cathedral, in the monumental area, various nationalist and pro-independence political demonstrations, institutional commemorations and religious acts coexist. If the King does not attend, he is represented in the cathedral by a royal delegate who is usually the president of the Xunta. And while the soldiers are in full dress in the Obradoiro, the massive march of Galician nationalism advances with its flags, its banners, its proclamations and its bagpipe music on its way to La Quintana, another of the squares that frame the basilica.

This was the first time that Alfonso Rueda, the new president of the Xunta de Galicia after the departure of Núñez Feijóo, served as a royal delegate in the Offering to the Apostle, an act in which there was no shortage of references to the political situation in Spain, both in his words and in those of the (also new) archbishop, Francisco Prieto. Rueda recalled that the Spanish have begun “a new stage in this shared path that is our country” after the 23-J elections and stressed that the institutions will only “get it right” in this process if they “put the common good first.” “Nothing can be above what unites the Spaniards of both hemispheres”, said the current head of the Galician PP, referring to the Constitution of Cádiz, in a speech in which he pointed out that the figure of the Apostle “serves as a perennial reminder of the importance of Spain and Galicia continuing to advance together” despite “legitimate differences of thought”, particular interests or faith, “which cannot prevent us from finding a way to hold hands to continue advancing together”.

Rueda has invited to follow “inside and outside the Church” the “exemplary transition of the Archdiocese of Santiago” (last June the previous archbishop, Julián Barrio, left office). “In recent days, we Spaniards have begun a new stage on this shared path that is our country”, the president of the Xunta continued, referring to the general elections, in a speech read on behalf of Felipe VI, as royal delegate. “As any good hiker knows, when a group faces a fork, they should not split up or become paralyzed by natural uncertainties or fear. Whichever alternative is taken, it will be more arid and stony when the first steps start or could start from the fracture or disaffection ”, he has defended.

For his part, the Archbishop of Santiago, Francisco Prieto, who led the liturgy for the first time, on Tuesday requested the “intercession of the Apostle” so that the party leaders “dedicate their best efforts to the demands of the common good” and act “with political responsibility, above legitimate differences.”

The demonstration of the Galician Nationalist Bloc, in which thousands of people participated, was concentrated at that time in the Compostela Alameda and began to advance through the streets of the capital of Galicia. The national spokesperson for the BNG, Ana Pontón, claimed in statements to the media that a “change of cycle in Galicia” is being forged and that in the general elections “it became clear that there was a defeat for the right-wing bloc.”

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.