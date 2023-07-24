Monday, July 24, 2023, 6:16 p.m.



Alberto Núñez Feijóo did not take even 24 hours after his meager victory at the polls to start contacts with other parties and try to form “a stable government in Spain.” The leader of the PP has informed the national board of directors, with the presence of the majority of the territorial barons, of his conversations with the president of UPN, Javier Esparza, who has already confirmed the support of his deputy and with the leader of the Canary Islands Coalition, Fernando Clavijo, with whom “he has opened the way to the same effect” after the agreement reached on 28-M to evict the PSOE from the regional Executive. He has also contacted the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, with whom he will continue to speak in the “next few days”, although the Basque nationalists do not contemplate a negotiation in which the radical right is.

A round of contacts, which began on Sunday night with Pedro Sánchez, after an exchange of messages, at the initiative of the President of the Government, with whom he has agreed to speak again once the foreign vote is known, which can still change the fate of a seat -in Malaga there is one in the air-. For now, the chief executive rules out an immediate meeting between the two. If it occurs, say socialist sources, it will already be in September.

Before his own, Feijóo has stressed how the PP has grown by three million votes, 47 seats, reached an absolute majority in the Senate and experienced “the greatest growth in votes in our history.” Although he has acknowledged having stayed far from the results that they themselves had set. Because although this is a result that a year ago “seemed impossible, with the same intensity with which the polls failed, we have not reached all our expectations.” In any case, he does not regret having demanded to win “by a lot compared to those who are satisfied with losing for less.”