The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóoparticipate in the Christmas video of the game in Galiciawhere the regional leader, Alfonso Rueda, directs a popular choir singing Christmas carols: “This concert does sound good.” This reference to economic concert Catalan, is one of the numerous allusions in this Christmas greeting from the PPdeG.

The video begins with Rueda in the dressing room receiving a video call from Mariano Rajoy in which he, with a plastic bottle of water in his hand, tells him that there is a plug at the entrance: “I don’t know if I will arrive on time”.

In October, the former president of the Government amused those attending the La Toja Forum by reflecting on whether the EU regulates excessively, which he then exemplified with the regulations that require that caps don’t let go of the bottles of plastic: “I was with a little bottle of these and I saw that there was no way to remove it, I started drinking and I became a circus.”

Raúl Santamaría, deputy in the Galician Parliament for the PP and former contestant of the Chain Reaction program, also alludes in the popular video to a controversy with Mediaset when the bells are not presented. “I wanted to give them…” he tells Rueda, who encourages him: “Don’t worry, this year you’re sure to hit the mark.”

The PP of Galicia also agrees to Koldo Garciaadvisor to former minister José Luis Ábalos. They tell Rueda that outside the auditorium there is “a Mr. García who asks if he can sing”to which the president of the PPdeG answers: “Where he has to sing is somewhere else.”

Rueda’s daughters (Marta and Beatriz) appear again in the video, who follow by computer the concert, colleagues from the PPdeG, such as Paula Prado, general secretary of the formation, or the president of the regional Parliament, Miguel Ángel Santalices, and councilors.

The head of the Department of the Sea, Alfonso Villares, is placing them in the premises, who at the beginning of the year was involved in a controversy when asked about the danger of accidentally eating, through fish, the pellets that reached the Spanish coast. Thus, in the video he repeats a phrase when welcoming the attendees: “Everyone enters where they enter and leaves where they leave.”

Rueda directs the choir that sings the Christmas carols and Feijóo, who follows him through his phone, says: “This concert does sound good.” Rajoy, who finally sees it through the computer, subscribes: “How to tune!”

The publication continues with the message from the president of the PPdeG: “We want Christmas sounds good for Galicians. When we Galicians get together, we sound very good and our future has to sound even better. Happy holidays and a prosperous 2025.” The video concludes with a “very special and loving greeting” from Rueda for those affected by the DANA in the Valencian Community.