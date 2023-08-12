The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, on Friday upon arriving at a restaurant in Cedeira (A Coruña). Moncho Fuentes (EFE)

Time is running out for Alberto Núñez Feijóo to officially publish the remuneration he receives from the Popular Party by virtue of his position as leader of the formation. The cabinet of the president of the PP interpreted, at the end of June, that Feijóo did not have to render an account of the remuneration he receives as head of the party before the upper house until after leaving his position as senator in the Permanent Deputation, a seat that he finally He left on July 28. But, until now, Feijóo has not yet presented his declaration of assets and income in the Senate after leaving his position as an autonomous senator, whose update is mandatory at least 30 calendar days after leaving the act. According to his criteria, therefore, he has until August 27 to comply with said obligation. But Feijóo’s remuneration could be known beforehand because he will go next week, Monday or Wednesday, to pick up his credentials as a new deputy of Congress, and the regulations of the Lower House also require the registration of that statement: the deputies who have already they have collected their badge so far they have done it. “He will present everything that his status as a deputy requires of him in a timely manner,” advance management sources.

The thesis defended by Feijóo’s team in June was rejected by the president of the Senate, the socialist Ander Gil, with a different criterion and based on the literalness of article 26 of the Senate Regulations and 160 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG). According to this article of the Senate regulations, senators “are obliged to formulate” a declaration of activities and another of patrimonial assets. The same precept, in its section 2, specifies: “Both declarations must be formulated at the beginning of their term, as a requirement for the perfection of the status of senator and, likewise, within the period of thirty calendar days following the loss of said condition. or the modification of the circumstances initially declared”.

Feijóo’s economic situation changed in April of last year, when he was appointed president of the party, because —as he himself acknowledged in an interview with Cadena SER—, he receives remuneration from the PP by virtue of his position. These amounts were not reflected in the statement that he presented to the Upper House in May 2022, when he became a senator, and they were not added either. a posteriori. To justify that the change had not taken place, the PP used the first meaning of article 26.2 of the regulation – “within thirty calendar days following the loss of said condition” -, but both parliamentary sources and the president of the Senate understand that as soon as this modification is produced, the update must be made effective and not wait until the end of the mandate.

In this sense, Ander Gil sent a formal request to Feijóo demanding that he update the statement before July 4. “Senators have the obligation to complete both the declarations of activities and those of assets and income, not only at the beginning of their mandate and at the end of it, but also when there is a modification of the circumstances initially declared, counting for this with a period of thirty calendar days from the date of said modification”, Gil reasoned. But the head of the opposition disobeyed by virtue of his own arguments. “The president of the PP will update his income and patrimony data in accordance with the regulated terms that he has as a senator belonging to the Permanent Deputation of the Chamber,” said sources from the popular leadership. “He will comply in time and form with his update,” they add now. According to his own interpretation, they would have until August 27 for said update. There are senators who between June and July have already registered their statements after the dismissal, also from the PP.

Meanwhile, on June 28, after days in which Feijóo insisted on his refusal to make public how much money he received from the party, the PP leadership got off the hook, spreading to the media that the popular president received 39,260 gross euros, subject to taxes, last year. But that amount is not the total salary of the popular leader —classified as “representation expenses” by the leadership—, since in 2022 he only served as the highest authority of the formation from April to December. “The data that we have given is similar to what the previous president of the party had been receiving,” Feijóo said at the time. His predecessor, Pablo Casado, declared in Congress in 2019 that he received a salary of 47,720 euros net from the PP.

That document that Casado registered four years ago in the lower house is the one that Feijóo has to present in Congress as a deputy elected on 23-J. According to the regulations set out on the Congress website, deputies have to hand in “their activities declaration duly completed” when they go to collect their credentials. And article 20 of the regulations of the Lower House indicates that “the deputy proclaimed elected will acquire the full status of deputy by jointly complying with the following requirements: present the credential issued by the corresponding electoral administration body to the General Secretariat; fill in the declaration of his activities in the terms provided in the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime and give, in the first session of the Plenary to which he attends, the promise or oath to abide by the Constitution ”. Precept 17 adds that “the deputies will be obliged to make a declaration of their patrimonial assets in the terms provided in the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime.”

Parliamentary sources explain that the declaration of activities “is necessary for the full acquisition of the status of deputy” but that the declaration of assets “is not required for these purposes.” However, as it is also “mandatory”, it is usually delivered the same day that the elected deputies go for their credentials. It remains to be seen what Feijóo will do.