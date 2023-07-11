Only a few minutes had passed since the start of the long-awaited face-to-face, and Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo had already accused each other of lying. Not much more than the start had elapsed, and the PP candidate had already branded the president as cynical, and he his antagonist of buying deputies. The tone was set for the whole night, during the remaining 100 minutes of the debate before the Atresmedia microphones, so tense and tense at times that even the interruptions between the contestants made the discussion inaudible.

The duel perfectly illustrated the times of political polarization. Feijóo, contrary to what was predicted, went directly to the attack from the first minute. And in his attack he managed to get Sánchez to spend a good part of the night repelling the offensive. Between continuous accusations of lying and exhortations to “let me speak”, the moderators, the journalists Vicente Vallés and Ana Pastor, called the two candidates to order at times.

At the end of the night, not a single one of the issues that the right has used most fiercely against Sánchez had not been left out, from “voting you Txapote” to the use of the Falcon -the latter not only by the current president, but also by José María Aznar-, or espionage on the phone of the chief executive. And as expected, the reproaches about the pacts took over a good part of the time of confrontation. Feijóo threw balls out about the agreements with Vox and insisted, as he has been doing throughout the campaign, that his purpose is to form a solo and “moderate” government.

The duel became for almost its entirety an examination of the current Government, without the slightest debate on proposals for the future. Feijóo came to display a paper several times to offer Sánchez the signing of a pact by which he would commit to respecting the list with the most votes after 23-J-

The PP had encouraged the prediction that its candidate would come out with a conservative attitude, and hours before the idea spread from Calle Génova that if the appointment ended in something similar to a draw they would consider the test passed. When the time came, Feijóo’s staging turned out exactly the opposite. The popular candidate drew the most aggressive profile of him, which he recalled to the one who many years ago had exhibited as an opponent in Galicia. The first surprised seemed Sánchez himself, who somehow also denied expectations and appeared giving the impression that he intended to soften his profile.

The debate opened with an economic block and there Feijóo achieved two things: put the president on the defensive and not spend a second examining the alternatives proposed by the PP. Feijóo, launched from the beginning, brandished a battery of data, some true and others out of context or imprecise. Feijóo’s attack forced Sánchez to dedicate himself to replicating blows. In some cases, he brandishing data from the management of the PP candidate in Galicia. The accusations of lying with the figures ended up covering everything else.

The popular leader dedicated himself to disqualifying the government’s policy, although without selling any alternative. Sánchez made an effort to defend his balance, from the notable improvement in unemployment to price control. Feijóo denied everything and was very insistent on criticizing the increase in the deficit and the debt, while Sánchez defended that he has carried out a “responsible fiscal policy”, endorsed by international organizations.

Social policy was the next topic. And Ana Pastor opened it with a compromising question for Feijóo: she asked him to assess the absence of Vox from a minute of silence for a woman murdered by sexist violence. The PP candidate immediately changed the tercio and, without responding to what they asked, he went on the attack with the consequences of the law of only yes is yes. At times that led to two monologues. Feijóo predicted that Sánchez “will go down in history” as the man who led to the reduction of sentences for more than a thousand sexual offenders. And the president reproached him for having agreed with political leaders who deny sexist violence or order the removal of the LGTBI flag. The block, titled social policy, no longer went from there.

When, in the middle of the night, the presenters announced that they were going to talk about pacts, the feeling was strange: the two leaders had already been throwing pacts at each other’s heads for a long time, despite the fact that it was not yet time. It was heralded as the hottest affair of the night, and the two seemed in a hurry to get there.

The socialist candidate launched from the beginning. He recalled that his party has never supported public officials from EH Bildu and compared it with the 140 municipal pacts of the PP. There he came out with everything, from the censorship in municipalities to works of art to the outlandish statements of some members of Vox promoted by the popular. In a tone between dramatic and sarcastic, he warned the audience about “the dark tunnel of time” that a Feijóo government with Abascal would entail.

The PP candidate was questioned about whether he would make the Vox leader vice president and again he went off on a tangent: he said that he will not name him if he does not have the necessary votes and he stayed there. For that moment, Feijóo had prepared a coup de effect. It was when he displayed a piece of paper and announced: “I will support you if you win the elections. Pledge and sign here that you will do the same if I win.” The PP leader repeated the invitation constantly until the end. Sánchez defended himself by referring to what happened in Extremadura, where the PP has agreed with Vox against the winner of the elections, the PSOE.

The gesture helped Feijóo to avoid the agreements with Vox as much as he could. Only at one point did he go so far as to say that he would negotiate his support along with those of other parties in case the socialists denied it. He even dropped that he hopes that Sánchez will no longer be around then to negotiate with other socialist leaders. The clear intention of the popular leader was to place the responsibility for a hypothetical entry of Vox into the Government on the shoulders of the PSOE.

While completely dodging the question of his agreements signed with the extreme right, Feijóo presented himself as a man willing to dialogue with everyone, to govern with moderation and to “unite the Spanish” after the division that, according to him, has caused the “Sanchismo”, one of the most repeated words of the night, of course. At that moment, Sánchez also used irony: “And what are you going to hit him with? with supervox glue?

In another of the few nods to the extreme right, Feijóo described Vox as a “constitutionalist” party, a consideration that, however, he questioned in the case of the PSOE. Sánchez grabbed onto that to go on the counterattack. He distinguished between constitutional parties, which respect the system and which, according to him, everyone is, which implicitly included his pro-independence partners, and the constitutionalists, who defend the values ​​of the Fundamental Law. The president explained that his team has counted 25 measures of the Vox program contrary to the Constitution.

When the debate was already entering its final stretch and the cataract of reproaches was increasing, ETA inevitably came out. Feijóo used as a pretext that this Monday marked the 26th anniversary of the murder of Ermua councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco. And he charged, as expected, against the agreements with EH Bildu. Sánchez revolted, brandishing the criticism of the president of one of the victims’ groups, Consuelo Ordóñez, of members of the PP for using the slogan “vote Txapote for you.” And she demanded that Feijóo remove it. The PP leader slipped away again.

The aggressiveness did not stop until the end. The Falcon also came out, of course, and there the president had prepared another piece of information: he stated that Aznar bought three and he none. The interruptions were becoming more frequent and the accusations of lying so continuous that it was sometimes difficult to follow the thread of the discussion. Catalonia took up less time than Spanish politics has dedicated to it this legislature, and both repeated the well-known mutual positions and counterclaims. There was also talk of Morocco and there Feijóo returned to wield the most aggressive profile of him, letting it fall that the North African country could spy on the president’s phone. That was the tone until the conclusion. Of the projects for the next four years, not a word.

