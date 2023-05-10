Alberto Núñez Feijóo has toughened his conditions for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), despite the fact that Brussels has once again urged this Monday to put an end to the blockade of the governing body of judges, which has been going on for almost four and a half years with the mandate expired. The leader of the PP does not trust the Government of Pedro Sánchez, say sources close to him, so, unlike the last time he negotiated with the PSOE, now he demands that the reform of the law that regulates the method of election of the members is approved prior to renewing the CGPJ. “We want the law to appear in the BOE”, specify sources from Feijóo’s direct environment.

Last year, when the Executive and the PP negotiated to update the council -although in the end an agreement was not possible- Feijóo accepted that the body should first be renewed, in accordance with current law, and then the norm would be reformed, in the sense that the judges directly elect 12 of the 20 members without political participation as occurs in the current system. The PP then demanded a written commitment from the PSOE that the law would be reformed, but the important thing was that it agreed to renew with the current law.

Now, however, the leader of the PP changes the order of the factors. He first wants the norm to be changed, and then, with this new law, that the council be renewed. This implies a fundamental change, because in that case the PP and the PSOE would not decide on the conservative or progressive majority of the new council, since 12 of the 20 members would be directly appointed by the judges. The parties would only have the capacity to choose the eight remaining members.

“I am in favor of an immediate reform of the organic law of the judiciary and, based on this reform, immediately renew and update the CGPJ”, the PP leader defended this Wednesday in a forum of Expansion.

This position of Feijóo means going against the criteria expressed by the Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, this Monday. The commissioner demands that the current CGPJ be renewed first, and then that the system be reformed. “We recommend proceeding with the renewal of the CGPJ. It is a priority and, immediately after the renewal, to start a process in order to adapt the appointment of its members taking into account European standards ”, the head of Justice of the EU had an impact on Monday.

Faced with this clash with the Brussels criteria, sources from the popular leadership maintain that they intend to explain to the commissioner that this order of factors is not possible because the Government “already deceived the PP once” when they were negotiating this matter and the Executive agreed with ERC in parallel a reform of the crime of sedition that for the PP was unaffordable. The popular ones also argue that the Government has de facto breached the pact that they were negotiating at the time, having appointed a former minister and a senior official from La Moncloa as magistrates of the Constitutional Court, since in that agreement it was stated that no magistrate could have participated in politics in the last five years. The PP also insists that the Government does not pay attention to the commissioner when he opposes changing the method of choosing the members.

Feijóo is willing to open a new negotiation with the PSOE if the Socialists support taking into consideration the PP bill that is voted on next Tuesday to reform the CGPJ election system. However, the PP emphasizes that this law can be approved in a month and that the new council would have to be appointed in accordance with the rules of the new norm. Feijóo thus returns to the position of his predecessor in office, Pablo Casado, who was also unable to reach an agreement with the Socialists.

The PP leader leaves up in the air, on the other hand, whether he would also demand the Government to rectify the reform of the crime of sedition, the reason why he decided to break the last negotiation with the Socialists. Sources around him maintain “not having thought about it” yet. Feijóo has reiterated this Wednesday that if he comes to the Government he will reform the Criminal Code to restore the crime of sedition and replace the penalties in that of embezzlement, while repealing the Trans Law and the Democratic Memory Law.

In any case, in the popular direction they recognize that in the electoral context they do not harbor any hope that it will be possible to unblock the CGPJ.

The PP charges against the president of the Constitutional Court for the abortion sentence, which it calls “the pasting of Conde Pumpido’s posters”

The PP has crossed a very unusual line by directly charging for the first time against the president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde Pumpido, for the ruling that endorses the abortion deadline law against the PP’s appeal. Sources from the popular leadership question whether the text of the ruling was known this Tuesday, about to begin the electoral campaign for the elections on May 28, and they accuse the president of the guarantee court of trying to influence the result of the elections. The sentence “is the hanging of Conde Pumpido’s posters,” say sources from Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s team.

The date of approval of the sentence was known a month ago, after the deliberation of the appeal of the PP where the result that the Constitutional endorsed the current abortion law was already known. The ruling – which went ahead by seven votes in favor (those of the magistrates of the progressive group) and four against (those of the conservative sector) – rejected the appeal presented 13 years ago by the PP, but the current PP, chaired by Feijóo , had already accepted the law of deadlines. The popular ones suggest a delegitimization of the guarantee court due to the figure of its president and the fact that the Government appointed a former minister and a senior official from La Moncloa as magistrates. The PP, however, appointed an anti-abortion PP deputy, Andrés Ollero, as magistrate in 2012, who later wrote the paper on the abortion law (which was never debated in the end).