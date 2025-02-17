Feijóo hardens his campaign against the Constitutional and ignores the law that prevents prosecuting his sentences

Alberto Núñez Feijóo said Monday in An interview in the world That the magistrates of the Constitutional, “no doubt”, are part of “a political court at the service of the government.” The president of the Popular Party has insisted on one of the great conflict points between the Constitutional and the Supreme today: if their magistrates can prevail in their decisions. “No one, nor the magistrates of the Constitutional Court, are exempt from incurring crimes of prevarication,” said the leader of the PP based on recent Supreme cars that open the door to investigate their constitutional colleagues despite the limitations of the law.

Asked if he “worries” the current situation of the Constitutional and its current president, Cándido Conde-Pumpid ” And he has affirmed that his magistrates are not inviolable: “And therefore, any magistrate, judge or fiscal can commit crimes. No one, nor the magistrates of the Constitutional Court, are exempt from incurring crimes of prevarication. ”

Feijóo’s words arrive at the peak of the PP campaign against the Court of Guarantees and also at the time of greater tension between the Constitutional and the Supreme Court in a relationship already tense in itself. As Eldiario.es revealed, the progressive sector of the Constitutional has expressed concern about three recent cars in which the Supreme Criminal Chamber rejects complaints against them but opening the door where, in other cases, they can be investigated for prevarication.

They are complaints and allegations of Vox, Hazteoir, iustitia Europe and an association – most popular accusations of the case against Begoña Gómez – that accuse the progressive sector of prevaricating for the sentences and cars on the case of the ERE of Andalusia, first to admit To process the resources of the Andalusian socialist positions and then to cancel or reduce most of their convictions. The Supreme Criminal Chamber, as this newspaper revealed, has rejected all those complaints but stating that the constitutional magistrates are not exempt from a possible accusation for prevarication.

In the progressive sector of the Constitutional, they understand that the decision, although correct in its ruling, goes far beyond what the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court allows in its article 4.2: “The resolutions of the Constitutional Court may not be prosecuted by any jurisdictional body of the State, ”explains that rule. In spite of that, in these cars, the Supreme has come to affirm that “this does not imply the granting of Carta Blanca to the Constitutional Court to resolve without legally sticking to the issue.”

In Domenico Scarlatti they consider that this and two other subsequent cars, although the intensity of this statement have been lowering, constitute a kind of warning after months of conflict for resolutions of cases such as the ERE of Andalusia or the conviction of Alberto Rodríguez in which The Constitutional has revoked relevant resolutions of the Supreme.

Feijóo aligns with the thesis of the Supreme and explains in this interview with the world that “what the Constitutional Court is doing at this time had never done any other: repealed, amending and nullifying sentences of the Supreme.” Expressly quotes the case of the ERE and explains that they are decisions that have made “tremble the foundations of the State.”

He declares himself “concerned” about the possibility that the case of the Attorney General and his resources end up in the Constitutional Court: “It is a very appropriate question, because what is happening with the Constitutional had never happened. Never!”.