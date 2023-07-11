Alberto Núñez Feijóo is full. The day after the face to face with Pedro Sánchez, which the PP considers that he has won on the street, the leader of the PP has had a mass bath. From the Ciudad Real train station, which he has arrived from Madrid, requested by passers-by, from selfie to selfie, just like at the Atocha station, from which he left at ten twenty in the morning. Shortly after, in the Castilian-La Mancha city, despite the suffocating heat, the supporters of the PP would not let him move forward. It was with great difficulty that Feijóo was able to make his way at the end of the rally to approach the journalists, because his people pounced on him to shake his hand and ask for photographs, in a euphoria the like of which had not been seen in any of the days prior to the debate. He was also perceived during the rally, interrupted several times. “Go away, Mr. Sánchez, go away!” A man exclaimed while Feijóo was speaking. The mood is the key. The leader of the PP confessed it in an informal conversation with journalists: “The party has been plugged in.” Feijóo looks so winning face to face that in his speech he showed plenty before Sánchez: “Why do you have 800 advisers?; Why did he invest four days in preparing it?; So that?; Not at all!”.

More information

Both the PP leader and his most direct team, with whom he prepared the debate, confess that they did not expect such a bad performance from Pedro Sánchez. “When I sat down I knew that the debate was going to go well, but I didn’t know that it was going to go so well,” acknowledges Feijóo, who believes that the Prime Minister trusted himself thinking that the duel would be like the ones that faced them in the Parliament. “He probably thought he was in the Senate or Congress, where his rivals can’t use the same times. He was not able to counter any data or any statement ”, Feijóo reflected, before complaining about Sánchez’s “interruptions”. “It was a pity that he did not let speak. He knew that if he saw himself losing he would make a lot of noise ”, although he has not said anything about the half-truths and false statements that he also used as weapons against the socialist leader.

The PP candidate believes that the debate has served to “connect the party”, and he sees himself catapulted towards La Moncloa. “I am going to have fun in the days that remain until the elections”, he has confessed to journalists, showing how relaxed and confident he is. However, Feijóo says he is also “perfectly aware that winning a debate is not winning an election.” “The worst would be relaxation and irresponsible euphoria,” he reflected. But that euphoria runs through the PP and its bases. In his team they consider that the effects of the face-to-face are in the sensations, and the feeling that he has transmitted, in his opinion, is that “there is no longer a comeback from the left.” “The trend of the winning PP has not been reversed, but rather it has been reinforced,” defend the leader’s collaborators, who saw Sánchez “dismasted.”

More information

In Ciudad Real, Feijóo has veiled percussion against Vox, whom he wants, taking advantage of his strength, to leave in the bones and group the entire right under the PP brand. “For Sánchez to continue there are several options,” said the popular leader. “Option one: you can vote for the Sanchista party. Option two: to the Sumar party. Option three: to Sortu and to Bildu ”, he launched. “And fourth option: to those who say they want the PP to win and then block the PP when it wins in an autonomous community. So that there is no change, so that everything remains the same ”, he stressed in reference to the extreme right.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Despite how well he thinks the face-to-face against Sánchez has turned out, the PP leader is not going to reconsider his decision not to attend any more debates. He maintains that he is willing, if Sánchez accepts, to participate in one to seven games. “I am not going to lend myself to incomplete games and rigged debates”, he points out about the debate with four ―PP, PSOE, Sumar and Vox―, although the socialist leader proposed that he also hold more face-to-face meetings. “I’m not going to take advantage of the fact that this one hasn’t turned out well for Sánchez,” a more than proud Feijóo told journalists, before returning to get into a melee of crazy militants to get a photo of him.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diarywith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.