Feijóo focuses control of the Government on Begoña Gómez and Sánchez defends his management: “You are hoaxes and we are BOE”

Politics as an appendix to the judicial offensive. Begoña Gómez goes to testify in court this Wednesday and the opposition focuses the Government control session on attacking the family of the President of the Government and trying to convey the image of an Executive drowned in corruption. “You must have recorded this morning’s breakfast at Moncloa to include it in your next documentary,” Alberto Núñez Feijóo told Pedro Sánchez, referring to his partner.

The President of the Government has lamented for yet another week that the PP does not provide “ideas for this country in education, health, employment or economic growth” and that it dedicates itself exclusively to the frontal attack. “We end the year as we started it: you, with the hoax. We, with the BOE, are improving people’s lives,” the president defended.

“With the images you have, with the friendships you have had, cover up a little,” the president responded to the opposition leader, whom he also reminded of his archive of attacks on judges. “It was not us who referred to the Constitutional Court as the cancer of the rule of law.”

Feijóo has not abandoned during his speech the sole objective of portraying Pedro Sánchez as a president cornered by scandals. “We are in a state of law despite you. If he is a victim of anything, it is of having abused the trust, good faith and money of the Spanish people,” he snapped.