Feijóo fails in his last attempt to become president of the Spanish Government

The conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo lost this Friday the second and last of his options to become president of the Spanish Government, as planned, since he faced his inauguration without having obtained sufficient support.

The president of the Popular Party (PP), the force with the most votes in the July elections in Spain, did not obtain more yeses than noes, as marked by the second vote to be sworn in as president, reaching 172 votes in favor compared to 177 against and one null vote, out of a total of 350 deputies.

After the failure of the conservative leader, the door is opened for the socialist Pedro Sánchez to be appointed by King Felipe VI to try to form a new Executive and thus avoid a repeat of the elections.News in development