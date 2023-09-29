Feijóo fails in his last attempt to become president of the Spanish Government

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Feijóo during the second vote in congress.
Feijóo during the second vote in congress.
He did not get more yeses than noes, as marked by the second vote to be sworn in as president.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo lost this Friday the second and last of his options to become president of the Spanish Government, as planned, since he faced his inauguration without having obtained sufficient support.
The president of the Popular Party (PP), the force with the most votes in the July elections in Spain, did not obtain more yeses than noes, as marked by the second vote to be sworn in as president, reaching 172 votes in favor compared to 177 against and one null vote, out of a total of 350 deputies.
After the failure of the conservative leader, the door is opened for the socialist Pedro Sánchez to be appointed by King Felipe VI to try to form a new Executive and thus avoid a repeat of the elections.News in development
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Feijóo #fails #attempt #president #Spanish #Government