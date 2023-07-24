Nobody could believe it in the PP. As the scrutiny progressed, the mood darkened. “Up to 60% is not worrisome. From there things get ugly ”, pointed out a baron when the first signs began that the night was not looking good. Nothing was as expected. The party had come to terms with a comfortable victory and a sum with guaranteed Vox, as all its members told them. tracking internals throughout the campaign, but as the scrutiny evolved the idea began to dissipate. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who only a week before the elections maintained in private that he saw an absolute majority of the PP as possible, suddenly saw how his expectations vanished. The PP wins the elections, but does not have an absolute majority with the extreme right, the only passport that had insurance for La Moncloa: the popular ones win 136 seats and Vox, 33, which leaves them seven seats short of the absolute majority necessary for the investiture in the first ballot. Despite this, Feijóo claimed his right to govern. “The Spanish have given us confidence. And they have also told all parties to dialogue. As the candidate of the most voted party, I believe that my duty is to open this dialogue to try to govern our country, ”he proclaimed from the balcony of the PP headquarters.

Feijóo will cling to the fact that it has been the list with the most votes to defend that they have to let him govern, he said from the balcony of the PP headquarters on Calle de Génova in Madrid, almost in a shout and with a contorted face. “With all humility, but with all determination, I take charge of trying to form a government in accordance with the will of the majority at the polls,” defended the leader of the PP. “I formally ask that no one be tempted to blockade Spain again. The anomaly that the most voted party could not govern in Spain only has the blockade as an alternative, ”he stressed. Later, Feijóo urged the PSOE to abstain. “I ask, then, the party that has won the elections. I expressly ask the PSOE and the rest of the parliamentary forces not to block Spain once again. But the mood among the assembled supporters of him left no room for doubt. “Let Txapote vote for you!” they chanted. “Ayuso, Ayuso!” They shouted at the same time that “oo, oo, Feijóo to La Moncloa”, in an equidistance that said it all.

The PP clings to an arithmetic that is almost impossible to achieve at the same time the affirmative vote of Vox, PNV, the Canary Islands Coalition and UPN. Sources from the PP leader’s team confessed late into the night that they saw it as more difficult to get a free vote from Vox than from the PNV.

However, some popular baronies advanced another scenario: that of electoral repetition. “Blockade and new elections. There are elections in Catalonia and the Catalan parties are not going to support the national parties”, analyzed a weighty president of the PP who saw new elections on the horizon.

It was a heart attack night in the PP. “We are going to suffer”, recognized a leader when he had not yet begun the vote count. “My goodness, how strange I see everything,” another pointed out as the count progressed. The expectations were clearly different, as was made evident by the first statement by the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, after half past eight at the PP headquarters, before the counting began. “It’s going to be a good election night,” she said smugly. “We are frankly happy.” Everything went wrong shortly after.

The result is far below expectations. Feijóo did not expect less than 150 seats and his goal was to achieve 168 deputies to try to govern alone. At the top they verbalized that going below 150 was a bad number. “With 140, we are screwed”, summed up a refractory leader to seat the extreme right in the Council of Ministers, but always thinking that the sum with Vox gave a sufficient majority to evict Pedro Sánchez from power. However, the momentum of the PP in Madrid and Andalusia, where the results of 2019 almost doubled, or in the Valencian Community, was not enough to compensate for the poor results in Catalonia or the Basque Country.

Some sources close to Feijóo did harbor the fear of a blockade scenario in recent days. The leader of the PP spent the entire last week warning that, even if he won the elections, the left could be in a position to reissue the Government. “Those who are going to lose the Champions League are willing to say that they are more than the winner. It’s a fake Champions League, as always,” Feijóo warned at the campaign closing rally on Friday in A Coruña.

Nobody really knows what happened. The popular ones had been defending in private for months that the pacts with the extreme right did not penalize them, that Vox “was amortized” and was no longer scary. After the result, the leadership began to assume that it had not well analyzed the impact of agreeing with the extreme right. “Vox contaminates”, recognized a member of the popular leadership. “You must never lose the center”, the voice of a veteran resounded in Genoa.

The problems began in the pre-campaign, marked by the PP’s agreements with Vox. The popular ones closed two coalition governments with the extreme right, one very fast —the Valencian Community— and another slower —Extremadura—, with Feijóo defending both pacts, convinced that they had no wear and that the socialist leader was much more penalized for his alliances. “Sánchez arouses a lot of rejection. You do not raise that in a campaign ”, they maintained in the popular leadership, where they did not analyze the strength of the PSOE well.

But the end of the campaign was fateful. Except for the debate against Sánchez, which Feijóo won, everything else went wrong. The PP leader became entangled in a loop of false statements ― “inaccuracies”, according to his words ― and changing versions of his friendship three decades ago with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado, which he ended up justifying because he was “a smuggler.” Later he left the chair empty in the debate to four. “The left has mobilized in the last week,” summarized a baron about the unexpected twist in the script that they did not see coming in the PP. Now everything will be reviewed.

