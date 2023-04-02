The president of the PP exhibited on Saturday the strength of his project and the enthusiasm with which he faces the double electoral date after recalling that, in the year that has elapsed – this Sunday – since he was elevated to the leadership of his party, “we have added talent and 12,000 new affiliates» for the new stage that it aspires to open after the general elections. “Welcome to those who have wanted to join so that the PP governs Spain, a good part of the capitals and the majority of the communities,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “The party is better than a year ago and within a year the country will be better,” he stressed.

In a party act in Zaragoza, Feijóo once again pointed out to Vox, his main competitor for the right-wing electorate, for “benefiting” Pedro Sánchez “directly or indirectly” with his political positions. After months marking distances with the extreme right and after the break with her of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Feijó reproached those of Abascal for giving encouragement to the Government, in explicit reference to the unsuccessful motion of no confidence promoted against Sánchez.

Feijóo also attacked left-wing populism and the drift of the independentistas. Regarding the Sumar platform, led by Yolanda Díaz, he said that it is defined as “a space” because it needs to look new, but “they are always the same.” “When I had not decided to join the PP, those who now say that they are a space were already militant in the same party to which they now change the name,” he said about the Galician politics with which he coincided in his land.

He defends that the PP, with its management “mistakes” in 40 years, is the one that has done the most to get the country out of the economic crises

In his opinion, “they have to change the name because they have nothing to offer. “People quickly realize that they are the same as always and the more well-known they are, the less they vote for them”, so that “they are the usual populism, which to try to forget economic and social impoverishment is called space”, he attacked.

PSOE and the sense of State



Feijóo also had an impact on his accusation of the PSOE for having ceased to be a “State party”. “We have reached out to them with solutions and their response has been insult, when not copying some of our proposals,” said the president of the PP, who stuck out his chest for the moment his formation is living, which, with its “mistakes” of management in 40 years, he admitted, is the one who best understands the country and has done the most to get it out of the economic crises.