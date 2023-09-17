Alberto Núñez Feijóo is already warming up for the great event that the Popular Party is preparing in Plaza Felipe II in Madrid next Sunday. A concentration that will serve to reaffirm constitutional Spain in the face of the amnesty of the ‘procés’ that Junts demand to invest Pedro Sánchez. From Santiago de Compostela, in the symbolic Fuentes del Sar multipurpose pavilion where a year ago he began his career at Moncloa, the leader of the PP stressed that his party will defend “with emphasis a fundamental principle, the equality of all Spaniards that differentiates the democracy of a dictatorship.

Accompanied by the leadership of the Galician Popular Party, with the president of the It goes beyond parties and acronyms”, since it aims to safeguard democracy and the guarantee of our rights and freedoms because “no citizen is worth less than another.”

According to the candidate for the presidency of the Government, this defense of the principle of equality occurs due to the level of “moral degradation” of Spanish politics. A circumstance that he attributed to the transfers and Sánchez’s “collusion” with the independentists. «We got here because ERC has dictated to the Government what had to be done with the pardons and the repeal of sedition; They have run an image campaign for (Arnaldo) Otegi and Bildu to be lehendakari; and they have allowed Junts and (Carles) Puigdemont to decide who is going to be the next president of the Government,” he rebuked.

Drawing on an epic and presenting the PP as the “great state party” that was born in democracy to defend the Constitution against those who are only interested in its curriculum, in reference to the socialist leader, Feijóo assured his people that he will defend Spain until the end . “Whatever it costs, even if it costs us the presidency of the Government,” he remarked, because “justice cannot make distinctions, the privilege of a few is not the equality of all, a pro-independence politician is not worth more than the rest and his vote , neither”.

The PSOE, an “elitist party”



For the former president of the Xunta, his opponents “are bothered” that the King proposes him to the investiture after winning the elections “because it shows that they have lost them.” He also bothers, he said, that his political project “is not subject to any blackmail, that we give a voice to all Spaniards and that we tell his countless lies.”

Feijóo referred to the current criticism against the amnesty by historical leaders of the PSOE, such as Felipe González or Alfonso Guerra, or the departure of Nicolás Redondo from the party. “They expel their members for defending the Constitution, the dignity, coherence and common sense of a socialist party that is no longer a socialist party, which has become an elitist party,” portrayed the popular leader.

Another current issue, the express reform of the regulations for the use of co-official languages ​​in Congress, is for Feijóo a controversy “that divides us, because we all have the obligation and the right to know” the common language, Spanish. Likewise, the candidate considers his commitment from a year ago to go to Madrid, win the elections “without insulting anyone” and hold the investiture debate on September 26 fulfilled.