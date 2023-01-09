Daniel Sirera, new mayor of the PP in Barcelona.

The leadership of the Popular Party has decided to appoint Daniel Sirera as the party’s candidate for mayor of Barcelona. The appointment will be official after the celebration of the electoral committee of the party, as has been advanced The newspaper and party sources have confirmed this newspaper. Sirera will replace Josep Bou, who led the candidacy in 2019 and achieved two mayors. The PP, waiting for Ciudadanos to resolve its situation, has been the last of the parties with options to get councilors to decide the name of its candidate.

Popular sources maintained until weeks ago that Sirera was not an option because he lived in Valencia and was focused on the PP of that community. The future mayor was a deputy in the Parliament of Catalonia and a member of the Consell de l’Audiovisual de Catalunya (CAC).

Bou announced last July that he was resigning as the party’s next candidate in the municipal elections, alleging that he was making his resignation public “so that the party can calmly decide on the name to head the list.” The circumstance arose that with the withdrawal of Pablo Casado as leader of the popular, the Barcelona businessman lost his main supporter within the formation.

