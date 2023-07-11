Alberto Núñez Feijóo had an opportunity face to face to loosen ties with Vox and disassociate himself as much as possible from a party that weighs down his expectations of achieving a very large majority in the elections. But he didn’t want to. The leader of the PP avoided breaking with the ultras and left in the air the question of whether he will include Santiago Abascal in his Council of Ministers. “If I get the necessary votes, of course he will not be a member of my government,” he said about the Vox leader, but under that condition that his vice president will not do it if he achieves a very large or absolute majority, something that today for today does not foresee any survey. Feijóo chose not to promise that he will govern in any case without the formation of the extreme right, which he consciously called the “constitutionalist” party.

The weak point with which Feijóo entered the debate was Vox, which has managed to hinder his pre-campaign by forcing joint government agreements in several autonomies. The PP leader’s team said they were facing this issue very calmly, however, because, in their opinion, Sánchez’s agreements with Bildu and ERC for some social laws during this legislature neutralize the PP agreeing with the extreme right. Feijóo counterattacked Sánchez as much as he could with these alliances: “You can’t teach any lessons about pacts,” he told the Prime Minister, to whom he brought out that this week marks the anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco by ETA to make ugly its agreements with the coalition abertzale. But the socialist president came to unhing him with Vox. It was perceived in the complaint that Feijóo repeated several times, when Sánchez did not stop squeezing him: “Do you want to debate with Mr. Abascal? Debate with Abascal! I am from the PP!

Feijóo arrives at the set where the debate is being held. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (AFP)

The reality is that Feijóo did not want to clear up the question of whether he will govern with Abascal if he has no other choice because arithmetic forces him. “I want to be president, but not in any way,” he said before asking for “a strong majority without the need to count on the extremes,” who “know how to block, but not advance.” But he added that, if he wins, he will speak to the PSOE to ask it to abstain, without shying away from the less optimistic scenario: he acknowledged that if the Socialists do not want to, he will also speak to Vox. Feijóo tried several times, without success, to force Sánchez to sign an agreement with him so that both agree to let the list with the most votes rule, despite the fact that in Extremadura the PP has agreed with Vox, although it was the PSOE who party that won the elections on May 28. He did promise his word that if he loses he will let Sánchez rule.

When the socialist leader struck him, accusing him that his regional agreements with Vox put the fight against violence against women or LGTBI rights at risk, Feijóo defended himself with the law of only yes is yes and the “rapists released from prison” because of the errors of this regulation. And he said that he has “all respect” for the rainbow flags, “but also for the flag of Spain”, which is missing, he assured, in some town halls.

Feijóo was seen much looser in the economic block. Despite the fact that the management balance is not bad for Sánchez, the PP leader effectively accused the president of the problems for families derived from high inflation, the rise in mortgages and questioned him about the excess debt.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

It was enough for him, they affirmed in the PP, with not making mistakes to win. The lead in the polls – albeit narrowing, according to the latest 40dB poll. for EL PAÍS― allowed Feijóo to arrive at the debate with less pressure than Sánchez, forced to come back. The PP leader managed to get out without slipping and posted several messages in his favor. But he decided not to unlink his future from Vox, for what he can spend.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diarywith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.