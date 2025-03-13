Alberto Núñez Feijóo is clear: “Europe has to rearm and Spain must do it too.” This is the principle idea that the opposition leader and president of the Popular Party (PP) have transmitted to Pedro Sánchez at the meeting of just thirty minutes … That both have maintained this Thursday early in the morning at the Palacio de la Moncloa and from which Feijóo has come out with the feeling that the president of the Government has simply wanted to “dispatch to the first party in Spain with a coffee” instead of informing him about the current foreign policy of Spain. Proof of this, has denounced Feijóo, is that they have put the PP in a round “with the same consideration as to the parties that represent one percent of the vote in Spain.” «We have attended by sense of state, but I cannot say that we have held a working meeting […] The defense in Spain is not dispatched in thirty minutes, ”he says.

In fact, the socialist leader, as Feijóo said, has not requested the support of the PP at any time of the appointment. Something that Feijóo understands given the absence of a road map of the Spanish government in defense. “I can’t ask for support for something that has not realized me,” he explained. In any case, and although “it would be very convenient,” the PP leader recognizes that an agreement with the PSOE is currently “very difficult.” Of course, it is clear that the ball is on the socialist roof because in Genoa they are willing to dialogue “whenever the government demonstrates will and respect for the majority force of the country” and “today,” says he has verified in the Moncloa, “he is not prepared.”

And, according to the story of the facts of the president of the PP, Sanchez has not given a single “concerns” that he has transmitted to him. Namely: «What percentage of GDP has to reach defense spending in Spain? What increase in the budget has to have the current budget of the Ministry of Defense? In what deadlines do you have to get it? How are you going to run year after year? In what games and how will it be financed? With more taxes or with the readjustment of the budget of current expenses? “I have not obtained any response,” Feijóo lamented in a press room of the Congress of Deputies crowded with journalists, where he has addressed at the end of his appointment in the presidential complex to transfer to the media the conclusions of the latter before going to vote to the plenary of this Thursday.

He has also questioned the executive leader about how he will ensure the national sovereignty of Spain, if he will reorganize the country’s military industry, if he will reinforce the protection of the southern border or if while the European Union (EU) speaks of improving the control of borders and foreigners, “here it will be given to separatism.” And once again, opacity and silence, explains the leader of the opposition who as president of the Government, he “had come to today’s meeting with concrete information and not without any, and would have sought the support of the alternative leader.” “Or, at least, that’s what I had done,” he says.

Uploaded to the lectern, Feijóo has exposed to the main conclusion he extracts from his meeting with the socialist leader is that his executive does not have “any plan” for the rearmament of our country. “A challenge – the eyes of the popular – that demands much more seriousness that I have seen this morning.” Even Feijóo in doubt, that the president of the Spanish Government will be the ability to fulfill his commitments to Brussels since he has “a fractured council of ministers” and “a majority of investiture that does not exist”, in addition to “being tied by his own will to the blackmail of his travel companions.”

In the same way, he has demanded in his face to face with Sanchez that any increase in defense spending that he intends to carry out must be previously subjected to debate and vote in the lower house, something that, has Feijóo the “suspicion”, Sánchez will “avoid.” «All decisions and commitments must be endorsed by the representatives of national sovereignty; This is the basic precept of any democracy, ”said the PP leader in the lower house press room. And the opposite, he has abounded, “leads to something very dangerous, autocracy.” In conclusion, he said, Sánchez “has no plan, but temptation to dodge the lower house.”

Even with everything, the president of the PP thinks that what Sánchez should have done is to appear in Parliament before going to the European Council of March 21 in Brussels so that all groups of the lower house – “all, including those that the Government does not want to listen and those who do not want to pronounce,” he said – they pronounce themselves on a matter as sensitive as it is an increase in the expense in defense of miles that transfent to this legislature, to his government and he “and because he considers the popular who” is not receiving that his foreign colleagues have more information than Spanish citizens. “

Feijóo concludes asserting that what the PSE of the PP cannot expect is to sign a “blank check” and make “government crutch.” “We are at the service of the State, but not Mr. Sánchez,” he says. For all these reasons, he summons the president of the Government to call Genoa’s door “whenever he wants and can commit to Spain as he does with his EU co -religionists.”

State opposition

The Government’s assessment on the meeting between the president and the leader of the PP is very different. The Executive spokesman after the morning session of meetings has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, who has accused Feijóo of not being “up to the circumstances.” Moncloa and the PP do not agree even in the time that the meeting has lasted -you are 30 minutes according to Genoa, up to 45 in the executive version.

Albares has claimed that the severity of the moment requires an “state opposition” and, on the other hand, sees the popular leader installed in a “wear to the government.” “I do not understand why it is not a part or does not want to be the solution,” said the minister.

Government sources emphasize that its position is very close to that of European countries governed by conservatives and also the president of the European Commission, Ursula Vander Leyen, of the European Popular Party, which places Feijóo outside that community consensus.