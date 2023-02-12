Alberto Núñez Feijóo does not want to wait until the end of the year because he wants to save the Spanish “ten months” of “embarrassment” in the face of a “collapsing government”, more focused on dealing with its internal wars and trying to get to the electoral appointments in something better position than “managing” a country whose debt grows by 200 million euros every day.

Given this panorama, the president of the PP demanded this Sunday that Pedro Sánchez not exhaust the legislature and call early General Elections that end the “vaudeville” of these skirmishes between ministers, of the “lack of management”, of the “arrogance in the exercise of power”, of “division and continuous confrontation”; or “lightness” when resolving “complex issues”, as has happened with the law of ‘only yes is yes’.

Feijóo did not do to reduce the triumphalist atmosphere among the thousands of affiliates who filled the halls of the Hotel Renacimiento in Seville in the act of presenting the candidates to the municipalities of more than 20,000 inhabitants of Andalusia. There, before the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, the ‘number 1’ of the ‘popular’ even predicted that on May 28 his party will obtain the “best municipal results” in its history. An overwhelming victory – “winning in places where we have never won” – which, he assured, will be the prelude to a national “change” with his arrival in Moncloa.

“Inexperience and arrogance”



A good part of Feijóo’s speech was focused on the figure of Sánchez, whom he disqualified for “doing the opposite of what he promised in the campaign.” A lack of word that, he affirmed, will mean a “punishment at the polls” in the Generals. But the opposition leader went further in his attacks against the head of the Executive, whom he accused of “inexperience and arrogance.” A “lack of preparation”, he insisted, which has led Spain to a “catastrophe” as the law of ‘yes is yes’, which he described as the “most intense legislative botch” in the country’s history.

Núñez Feijóo drew a president Sánchez who is “more interested in his vanity than his country and his people” and who leads a team for which “everything goes wrong”, with a territorial policy in the hands of the “independence”; with a Ministry of Employment dedicated to “fixed discontinuous” internal political “campaigns”; with a Ministry of Transport with “trains that do not fit in the tunnels”; or with a Foreign Department that goes from “humiliation to humiliation.”

And on the economic level, the leader of the opposition drew an even more negative picture, with prices still out of control; a country that has not managed to recover the GDP of 2019 unlike the rest of the EU; and a Spain increasingly indebted with thirteen million at risk of poverty and with the “greatest drop in disposable income” of the countries around us.