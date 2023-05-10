The Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite) denounced on Tuesday that 44 EH Bildu candidates in the Basque Country and Navarra for the May 28 elections were convicted of belonging to and collaborating with ETA; seven of them, in addition, according to Covite, were convicted of murder. The national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, affirmed this morning that the presidency of the Government of Spain “cannot rest in a party like Bildu” after this information was released.

This was one more argument that he used to put together his speech about what he considers the need to “repeal sanchismo”, the unofficial motto that the Popular Party has chosen for this pre-campaign that already this Thursday at midnight becomes an electoral campaign.

The popular leader participated in an act organized by the economic newspaper ‘Expansión’, in which he was expressly asked about what the “repeal of sachismo” consists of. And Feijóo tried to fill the expression with content. Thus, in addition to making the Executive ugly its pacts with EH Bildu -something repeated, but now with one more piece of information, that of the composition of its electoral lists-, it also pointed out that what it is about “repealing many laws that have no support social” and that “they are impositions of the minority to sustain a weak coalition”. Among them he expressly mentioned the so-called ‘trans law’ and the law of democratic memory. And he again referred to the changes that he plans to make in the Penal Code to restore the crime of sedition or the hardening of embezzlement. In this sense, the popular parliamentary group is preparing a bill, which would include the criminalization of calling an illegal referendum, especially since it has emerged that Brussels is working on a directive to harmonize penalties for embezzlement throughout the Union Union that would imply that Spain should toughen them.

The head of the opposition also pointed out that what the popular call “repeal of sanchismo” implies a change in the ways of doing politics, the recovery of the independence of the institutions – the accusation by the PP that the Executive it has gone too far in institutions such as the CIS or the CNI- and put an end to the accusations that the Government has committed against businessmen, judges or journalists.

In terms of housing, Feijóo did not spare criticism of the Government either. It made him ugly that, in his opinion, he has gone from affirming that what “incentivizes access to housing feeds the bubble” to “copying” the guarantees to help young people and families buy a flat, a measure proposed by the Popular Party . Also, that the Executive has gone from “demonizing” the real estate sector to asking for help so that they lend a hand in the development of their plans. He insisted that the recently approved housing law in Congress is “the opposite of legal security and investment attraction” and that the government has agreed on it with “two anti-housing parties.”

Regarding the economy, he assured that he is very concerned about the increase in debt. And he made a diagnosis: in his opinion, only if Spain grows at a rate of 2.5% will he be able to pay off the debt and create jobs. He added that if 1.6 million jobs are not created there will be “enormous problems of solvency and sustainability of pensions.”

Regarding justice, Feijóo once again defended that an “immediate” reform of the law of the judiciary take place so that, under its new parameters, the renewal of the CGPJ is unblocked. He accused the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, of having an “allergy” to judicial independence and of “blocking” the appointment of the member of the TC that corresponds to the PP and that the Senate must choose.