Feijóo defends the Ayuso model: “I want Spain to look like Madrid”

The difference between the political model of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the leader of the party in Madrid and regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is negligible, as he himself explained tonight in a speech during the Christmas dinner of the regional PP . “I want Spain to look like Madrid,” he said, to the applause of the militancy, after once again attacking the state government, which in his opinion is in “decomposition” and will undoubtedly “fall apart” at some point. His host, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, once again tried to draw the line with regard to Catalonia, insisting that the PSOE is preparing a “coup for Catalonia” and perverts the “common history” of Spain for “seven votes”, those of Junts in Congress.

Madrid is an example for Feijóo because it is an “investment hub”, a “place of talent attraction” and a “generator of wealth”, benefits that could be transferred to the entire country immediately if it had a Government “that believes in Spain again.” and that he is not only occupied with the “personal agenda” of the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the judicial problems that occupy his environment and the PSOE.

Feijóo was critical, but not at the level of Ayuso, who has suggested that Sánchez will also be charged, as his wife has been, with the expression popularized by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, the Madrid leader’s chief of staff: “They are going ahead.” , including the head of Ábalos, Begoña’s partner,” he predicted. Feijóo also referred to Ábalos to joke about the state of health of his own relationship with Ayuso: “It is true that we have never gotten along better than Sánchez and Ábalos.”

Christmas dinner has a festive character that invites humor. Ayuso has joked about the memorial events that the Government is preparing on the occasion of the death of the dictator Franco, which would not cover up the alleged corruption of the main government party. [a la cena asistía la número 3 de Ayuso, Ana Millán, imputada por corrupción] and he even allowed himself to use to criticize the PSOE, also with humorous intention, the expression “there is no bread for so much chorizo”, popularized after 15M. In any case, the Government is a “nightmare”, understands Ayuso, who launched in rapid succession critical expressions, sometimes unconnected – “garbage bags”, “gold ingots” – referring to the socialists, the ‘Koldo’ case or even in the future, the “beneficence” of a pardon from the Constitutional Court for José Luis Ábalos after an eventual conviction.

The night had begun with explosive rhetoric. The dinner was held in a rustic palace in Rivas-Vaciamadrid, a historic fiefdom of the left where the PP has as spokesperson Janette Novo, with Cuban roots and who believes that the town lives “subjugated by sectarianism and ideology.” Ayuso elaborated on Novo’s Caribbean origin as an example of “a lot of what can be lost in Spain.” Feijóo allowed himself here to slightly disagree with the Madrid PP’s harsh discourse regarding the island, perhaps remembering the cordial relationship between Manuel Fraga Iribarne and Fidel Castro. “All the Spaniards in Cuba are Galicians, the best pantheon in the entire cemetery in Cuba is of Galicians and it is true that there are some Galicians who ruled the island for a long time.” The applause of the diners was somewhat hesitant at this moment.