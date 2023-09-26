The PP candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, promised that “if he is sworn in as president he will promote a National Water Pact and defend the ecological transition” although he rejects the “activist dictatorship.” This is what he advanced this Tuesday in his investiture speech held in the Congress of Deputies, where he offered to the Chamber that “if you give him your support, he will launch six State pacts, among which stands out a National Pact for Water that “solution to the drought and avoid confrontation between the territories.”

Likewise, he announced that “he will implement tax breaks for new investments, especially for adaptation to climate change, digitalization and for innovation investments and will promote a green economy without apocalyptic visions.”

“I will contribute everything in my power so that we address the lack of water as what it is: a State issue,” he indicated. For the popular candidate, it is necessary to “recover the meaning of politics as the best exercise of public service, without forgetting any basic good like water,” and to do so he proposed “a Water State Pact that is constructive, reflective and pragmatic.” .

For Núñez Feijóo, this pact “should include a plan to invest 40,000 million euros in public investments in the next six years; define a strategic water network, to advance better integrated management, as well as governance adapted to the 21st century and a plan to modernize infrastructure, dams and canals, to adapt them to current needs.

The situation in the Mar Menor once again took center stage in the Congress of Deputies this Tuesday. “The Mar Menor deserves a serious commitment from the beginning,” said Núñez Feijóo about the lagoon when talking about the Region of Murcia.