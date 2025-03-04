Feijóo criticizes the agreement of the PSOE and together of the transfer of competencies in immigration: “It is a humiliation”

“A double humiliation.” This is how the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has labeled the agreement between the PSOE and Juns made public this Tuesday and that yields to Catalonia competences in the field of immigration management. “The press release itself says that it has been negotiated in Brussels between the Government of Spain and the president of Junts [Carles Puigdemont]which has pending accounts with Spanish justice, ”said Feijóo in statements to the media during a visit to the Mobiel World Congress in Barcelona.

Feijóo uses VOX support to Trump to mark distances with Abascal

Feijóo has argued that the agreement “means deepening the inequality of the Spaniards”, in addition to “continuing to dismantle the State in the Automomous Community of Catalonia because the powers at foreigners, control of border to immigration are exclusive powers of the State.”

“We have a president who is a vase,” said Feijóo. “He puts it and removes the independence of J, UNTS,” he added, to conclude that the PP will study the legal text “with absolute intensity” to try to reverse it.

Almost at the same time, the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has also served the media in Madrid to call “Pellee del Independentismo” to the President of the Government. Gamarra has assured that the agreement “breaks the constitutional framework” and that “the legal services” of the PP are already “studying” because “exclusive powers of the State cannot be transferred.”

PSOE and Junts have officially announced on Tuesday an agreement that both parties have negotiating more than a year, when those of Puigdemont demanded the transfer of the powers in the field of foreigners to support the first decrees of the government.

The pact does not imply the assignment of all powers, but will allow the Generalitat de Catalunya to manage the Foreigner Internment Centers (CIE). In addition, the Mossos d’Esquadra will control the security of ports, airports and “critical areas”, although in cooperation with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies, as they had been demanding in recent days the Catalan independentistas.

In addition, the Generalitat will be delegated to the management of the returns of foreigners when they have a prohibition of entry and the Governs “will instruct and execute expulsions that do not require file (return).” The expulsions “that require file will be resolved and executed as of the expulsion proposal made by the Generalitat”, after assessing the orientative criteria “established by the Security Board of Catalonia.”

Since it has been announced they have not stopped the reactions from the PP against the agreement. The deputy and head of Interior of the Directorate of Feijóo, Ana Vázquez, has pointed out on Twitter the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. “It will go down in history as the greatest traitor to the State Security Forces and Bodies. If he had some dignity today he would go home, ”he said.

The Generalitat will manage the expulsions of migrants and residence permits after the agreement between PSOE and Junts



Also the Deputy Secretary of Organization, Carmen Fúnez, has reacted in networks to the agreement. “Sanchismo responds to each extortion with an assignment and each ultimatum with a concession,” he said.