Hours after the second vote to inaugurate the PP candidate, Fernando López Miras, failed in the Region of Murcia, due to the vote against the PSOE, Podemos and Vox, the issue came up in the debate between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the first change.

On the first occasion that the PSOE leader blamed the PP president for his pacts with Vox, he pointed out that the Socialists had just voted “with Vox in the Region of Murcia so that the party that won the elections does not govern.” Feijóo repeated it to him on another occasion when Sánchez recalled the agreements of the PP and Vox, although the main argument used by him to respond to the socialist candidate’s attempt to identify these two parties was to remind him of his agreements with Bildu and the Catalan separatists. “You cannot give pact lessons to anyone,” Feijóo commented.

The pacts between one party and the other was one of the toughest issues in the debate, although the case of the Region of Murcia no longer came up.

The popular leader asked the socialist candidate to sign a pact that would facilitate the investiture in the Region of Murcia of the PP candidate, who clearly won the regional elections on May 28. Feijóo promised to allow the investiture of Sánchez if he was the most voted on July 23, and asked the PSOE general secretary to promise to do the same if the president of the PP won. However, Pero Sánchez refused to respond and accept this agreement.