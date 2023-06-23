The national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is aware that the current negotiation process of his party with Vox to form governments in various autonomies and municipalities, and especially the abrupt break between the two parties in Extremadura, has generated “noise ” and can cause confusion among the bases of the PP and its voters, but he is confident that this tension will “go down” in the coming weeks. In a conversation with journalists this Friday in Madrid, Feijóo has thus openly expressed his hope that voters who may be a bit confused —because the PP accepts coalition governments with the extreme right in some communities and flatly refuses in others— They will “understand” the strategy when the map of pacts is completed after the general elections on July 23. The PP and its leader in Extremadura, María Guardiola, have agreed to “cool down” the crisis in that community and resume negotiations with a weaker Vox after 23-J. Feijóo and Guardiola have coincided this Friday in the act of inauguration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid, where the popular ones have not needed any pact because they have an absolute majority.

The message that Feijóo wanted to send to his party this Friday, amid the apparent lack of control that governs the negotiations with Vox in communities that apply different criteria —especially embodied in Extremadura, on the one hand, and the Valencian Community on the other—, is that he is a “reasonable” person. In other words, he is not an unpredictable or disconcerting political leader, despite the strange movements these days in the PP. Feijóo likes to present himself as a politician with a proven “traceability” and contrary to chaos, to always oppose the socialist president, Pedro Sánchez.

The popular leader has tried to explain to a group of journalists that, since he considers himself a reasonable and also “generous” politician, he has been able to allow agreements with all kinds of parties after the local and regional elections on May 28. And he has stressed that he has not only agreed in these weeks with Vox, but also with other formations, which he listed as the Canary Islands Coalition, Foro Asturias or the Regionalist Party of Cantabria. In this package he includes the votes given by the PP in the Barcelona City Council to the PSC or the PSE in Vitoria, so that pro-independence parties would not govern in those Catalan and Basque capitals.

“They criticize me for agreeing with Vox and for not agreeing with Vox,” the PP leader has come to comment to journalists who asked him to clarify his position on alliances with the ultra formation.

From the left, the former vice president of the Community of Madrid, Pedro Rollán; the former presidents of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Garrido, Cristina Cifuentes and Esperanza Aguirre, and the former mayor of Madrid Alberto Ruiz Gallardón. alvaro garcia The Minister for Spokesperson and Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, greets the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. alvaro garcia The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (in the center) and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during the inauguration ceremony. alvaro garcia Alberto Ruiz Gallardón, Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García, this Friday. alvaro garcia The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (left) and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (second from the left). Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press) The Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo (left), talks with the former president of the Community of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes and Alberto Ruiz Gallardón. Javier Lizón (EFE) Isabel Díaz Ayuso takes office, at the Real Casa de Correos, this Friday. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press) The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón (on the left), and the president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez. Javier Lizón (EFE) Cristina Cifuentes, Esperanza Aguirre and Ángel Garrido, this Friday. alvaro garcia The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Friday at the inauguration of Ayuso, at the Royal Post Office in Madrid. alvaro garcia The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during her swearing in this Friday. alvaro garcia

The president of the PP, and candidate for president of the Government, also reiterated in a press appearance that his model for governing Spain is that of an absolute majority, so as not to have to agree with anyone: the “model of great victories” that he enjoyed during his four terms in Galicia and the one that has now been produced in an “unappealable” manner in Madrid and La Rioja, and which he cataloged as “the model of great victories.” He then specified that what 23-J is looking for is “a direct mandate from the polls” to then close a “solid, strong, without intermediaries” Executive and evict “the sanchismo, populism and independence movement” from the Government.

Earlier this week, Feijóo used the argument of the different percentage or “proportion” of votes achieved by Vox in the different autonomous communities to justify forming a coalition with them in some and not in others. This Friday he said that this argument was just “an example”, but he has insisted that it is not the same that Vox has two deputies than that it has five. And there he has specified that, of the nine autonomies where his party had the option to govern, he is convinced that in five he will do it alone, without Vox, and that in the Valencian Community there will be a coalition because without Vox the PP did not have the votes to govern. In Extremadura, the PP also needs the support of Vox, but there, Feijóo said, the agreement “has not been possible because there has been a significant divergence” between the two parties that, “at least for now”, separates them. Neither Feijóo nor Guardiola, who had also attended the inauguration of Ayuso as a guest, sitting right next to the candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, wanted to end any future possibility of fixing the situation in Extremadura.

The PP wanted to take advantage of Ayuso’s inauguration, with much media expectation, to stage a moment of union between the different voices of the barons and sensibilities of the party, made evident in these negotiations after the May 28 elections with the pacts, but without a complete family photo of the different protagonists because the protocol of the event did not allow it on stage and because the occasion was not sought elsewhere. Ayuso has been seen a lot with Feijóo and has greeted other politicians present, such as the president of Castilla y León, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, or the minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, sitting in the first final, as well as Guardiola and Mazón, that they were together in the fourth.

The slogan now in the PP is to cool down these conflicts to the maximum, at least until 23-J, when Feijóo plays it. The matter has been addressed by those responsible for the PP and the decision is to park this very tense and difficult negotiation in Extremadura for a few weeks. Sources from the popular leadership of Extremadura admit that Guardiola herself has accepted this solution and that from now on she will measure her interviews and appearances much more, and they have planned to resume contacts with Vox after the general elections. The objective is to reduce somewhat the level of confrontation shown these days between the representatives of PP and Vox in Extremadura, but also to see if the electorate takes note of the pressure exerted by the ultra formation and its demands to enter the Government and that weakens to Vox.

Guardiola, whose dialectical confrontations with the Vox leaders have earned him harsh personal attacks in the right-wing media, does not intend in any case to rectify his positions and principles: that is, he will continue to defend that the ultra party should not enter his government . At the cost of even having to resign, if necessary, the presidency and leadership of the PP in that community. That warning has been sent publicly and privately to Feijóo, who has supported it for now.