Feijóo claims Sánchez a “serious and clean” negotiation about defense spending to support the government

“Europe has to rearm. Spain must do it too. ” Thus has confirmed the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the position of his party against the open debate in the European Union on the increase in expenditure in defense before the turn adopted by the US of Donald Trump and the negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without counting the invaded country or the rest of the continent. The opposition leader has assured, after meeting with Pedro Sánchez, who does not see him capable of doing so with his parliamentary allies and has claimed a “serious and clean negotiation” with them to support him, provided that a parliamentary vote also occurs.

Feijóo has appeared before the media in Congress after meeting with Sánchez at the Páncloa Palace. The appointment has lasted, according to the parties, about 45 minutes, twice as scheduled. The President of the Government scheduled a 30 -minute appointment with the opposition leader, rather than many of the parliamentary groups. Even so, the leader of the PP has branded the meeting “brief”.

“The partners ask him to the opposite of the EU and NATO,” Feijóo said about Sánchez’s problems to tie a parliamentary majority that allows him to assume the approaches of international partners. According to the PP leader, the president cannot do “the two things”, that is, comply with the internal and European partners, since both positions “are impossible” to combine. “If increasing expense is a strategic need, the alliances that it has woven [en España] They prevent it. Ending these alliances is also a strategic need for Spain, ”he has settled.

Therefore, Feijóo has argued, Sánchez intends to not ask for the support of Congress. “If you have a plan, today you don’t have it, you will not submit it to Congress,” he said. “He will try to find a way for the commitments to assume another government,” he added. “It has no plan, but the temptation to dodge the camera,” he said.

PP management sources have assured that if the Government resorts to a Royal Decree-Law to increase military spending due to the impossibility of taking out the general budgets of this 2025, Feijóo would be willing to support it. Provided there are no “deception.” “If it is clean and would be negotiation,” the same sources set out.

Before the microphones, however, Feijóo has questioned that this “clean and serious” negotiation will occur. “The PP is willing to dialogue and negotiate whenever both the bottom and the shape are serious and clean,” he said. “What I have heard at this meeting is neither serious nor clean. It is neither in the background nor in form. On that side, unfortunately bad news, ”he added.

Feijóo has criticized the round of meetings opened by Sánchez with all parliamentary groups to inform them about the increase in defense expenditure. The PP leader has claimed that the President of the Government appear before the Congress, and has regretted that he has not provided any concrete information about his plans.

“He has not asked me for any support,” said Feijóo. “I can’t and do not want to hide the Spaniards who, as things are very difficult. We are willing to talk if it shows will and respect, ”he has abounded. “In a democracy there cannot be an increase in spending, a budget, an international commitment that is not previously authorized by Congress. There are no budgets without parliamentary majority. The opposite leads to something very dangerous, autocracy, ”he defended.

About Mazón: “Everything at the time, for now there is no novelty”

Feijóo has also avoided responding this Thursday about the continuity of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, despite the judicial order that imputes to his ex -contest of Interior, Salomé Pradas, and who was direct emergency for his management during the Dana on October 29 that has been charged at least at least 228 dead. “They will understand that it is not today’s issue,” he said before journalists during a press conference after meeting with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“I do not like to change your mind or every 15 minutes or every week,” said Feijóo the same day that a new turn is confirmed in its strategy: maintain the European PP Congress in Valencia. Exactly one week ago, last Thursday, he said it would be held in another city. But today, the PP has confirmed that the conclave will be held where it was planned. The date, April 29. Just six months of the floods.

“Let’s let things take place and remain attentive to the facts,” said Feijóo. “The facts are that there is a car that imputes a former director and a former general director. Those are the facts, ”he added, which excludes Mazón. The Judge of Instruction of Catarroja cannot investigate the president, clusted before the Autonomous Superior Court, but opened the door to declare as a voluntary imputed, something that Mazón has refused.

Although the judicial order of imputation dismantles all the versions offered by Mazón to justify his performance on October 29, Feijóo has concluded: “All at the time, and for the moment there is no novelty that makes me change position.”