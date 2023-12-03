The Popular Party held its sixth major event this Sunday to protest against the amnesty for those prosecuted for the processes, in a much smaller concentration than the previous ones. Some 8,000 people, according to the Government Delegation – 15,000, according to the party – have attended the PP call in Madrid under the slogan In defense of the Constitution and in favor of “the equality of the Spanish people”. The demonstration took place in the central Debod Temple, a few meters from the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street in Madrid, and one day after the meeting held in Switzerland between the negotiators of the Socialists and those of Junts per Catalunya. , with the Salvadoran diplomat Francisco Galindo Vélez as coordinator of the “international mechanism” of mediation agreed upon by both parties.

The popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has used his intervention at the event to attack that meeting in Switzerland. “This Government is not with the Constitution. We are not going to accept the opacity with which Sánchez meets and negotiates. The dignity and democracy of Spain are not negotiated clandestinely. Putting the future of Spain in the hands of a citizen of El Salvador is a humiliation. “I demand on behalf of Spain that this nonsense stops,” said the head of the conservatives, who announced more mobilizations.

The right has managed to maintain the drive in the streets in the sixth event organized by the PP in three months against the future amnesty law, but the influx has been much lower than that of previous concentrations. Around 40,000 people attended the one held in September on Avenida de Felipe II in Madrid, according to the Government Delegation, and around 80,000 attended the one held in November at Puerta del Sol. This Sunday’s protest was also the first called by the Popular Party after Feijóo confirmed, last Thursday, to the remodeled steering committee of the formation, with a markedly hard profile and after he announced to his people a “proportional and proportionate to the radical Government that Spain has today.”

Feijóo has continued to climb steps in his harsh tone against the coalition government, which he stops short of saying is “illegitimate” after Sánchez brought together a parliamentary majority of 179 deputies, but which he has criticized with various disqualifications. “On the side of the wall on which Sánchez has placed himself,” the popular leader said this Sunday, “there are only lies, political corruption, tensions, non-compliance with the law… We will not question the legitimacy of the Government, but we will question its unreason.” , his amorality and his shamelessness.” Listening in the front row were the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the regional presidents of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras; from Aragon, Jorge Azcón; from Extremadura, María Guardiola, and from the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

What affects the most is what happens closest.

The rally took place three days before the 45th anniversary of the Constitution, next Wednesday, and whose defense both Feijóo and Ayuso have referred to, since the party wanted to cover the rally for the anniversary with “symbolism.” “The Constitution is more alive than ever. There is no need to create parallel constitutions. They go against the unity of Spain, that is the key to their hatred against Madrid,” said the president of the Community. “What a humiliation it is to have to go through Switzerland and other places. They call him a verifier, on par with the FARC [Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia] They let us. Democracies do not die suddenly, but they go little by little,” Ayuso added, despite the fact that there is no evidence that the Salvadoran diplomat has participated in the peace negotiations with the Colombian guerrilla.

Martínez-Almeida has also focused on the role of the Salvadoran diplomat, one of the few pieces of information that has emerged from the meeting held in Switzerland. “We do not need mediators or intermediaries, nor to hide in Geneva. We have a future ahead of us, and that future does not pass through Waterloo or Geneva, with a fugitive from democracy called Pedro Sánchez and a fugitive from justice called Puigdemont,” said the Madrid mayor.

Those who attended the protest this Sunday carried Spanish and European flags, and some banners with slogans such as “Democracy, yes; dictatorship, no” or “Sánchez traitor” and the proclamations already repeated in other events of the PP and in the vicinity of Ferraz have been heard: “Puigdemont, to prison”, “Sánchez, criminal” or “He is not a socialist, he is a terrorist”. Although it has been organized by the popular party, the protest has been supported by members of Vox, such as the deputy José María Figaredo. An information point for Solidaridad, the union related to the formation of Santiago Abascal, had also been placed, which has called for protesting again near the socialist headquarters of Ferraz when the event ends. About 1,000 people have attended there, according to the Government Delegation.

According to sources from the PP leadership, after the meeting of the PSOE and Junts in Switzerland, Feijóo has asked his spokespersons in the Congress, the Senate and the European Parliament to “activate any parliamentary mechanism to force the Government to report the content of that meeting, the agenda, the agreements reached and also about the identity of the international mediators that they try so hard to hide.”

From the popular leadership they do not reveal when the next demonstrations will be, although they do confirm that the dates will “adapt” to the steps that the Government is taking with the pro-independence forces. “We have to win. We’re not going to get used to it. We are not going to whitewash their alliances. The more they close the doors of Congress, the more we will take to the streets; The more they control Justice, the more we will turn to it,” Feijóo announced. The opposition leader accuses the Executive of “controlling Justice” at the same time that the Popular Party opposes renewing the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), with a conservative majority and with its mandate expired five years ago, despite the requirements of the EU and despite the obligation to do so imposed by the Constitution.

