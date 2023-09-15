Today Alberto Núñez Feijóo and José María Aznar staged an image of unity after a turbulent week among the popular following the debate on the possible amnesty law for the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, and the rest of those responsible for the illegal consultation of the 1-0. The Galician leader came to close the FAES Foundation campus and took advantage of the occasion to firmly defend the former leader of the PP after the criticism received by the Government through its minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, who accused him of being a “coup plotter.” » for calling for street mobilization to prevent Pedro Sánchez from giving in to separatist demands.

The leader of the PP called for the resignation of Rodríguez, whom he called “the minister spokesperson for insults”, and even ironically said that, “if Aznar really was a coup plotter, the Government would amnesty him and ask him to vote in favor of his investiture.” ». The tone used by the former Galician president was harsher than in the previous days, accusing the leader of the PSOE of having tried to construct, since the general elections of last 23-J, “a story to undermine the basic principles of our democracy, with the sole desire to stay in power.

Feijóo also tried to delve into the internal crack that gradually seems to open in Ferraz as a result of the criticism from the most veteran socialist leaders. “The drift of the PSOE is such that now they are even trying to silence those who voted for them,” he said in reference to the expulsion of Nicolás Redondo, former secretary general of the Basque socialists, for having criticized the possible grace measure for the ‘procés’. The former Galician president maintains that these dissensions prove that Sánchez “is not legitimized to do the opposite of what he promised when he submitted to the verdict of the polls.”

Aznar’s words regarding the need to mobilize against the possibility of resetting the counter to zero for those prosecuted for the illegal referendum six years ago occurred one day before Genoa announced that it was calling a “great act” against the amnesty. , something that forced the popular ones to clarify that the decision to make this call had been made before the intervention of the former president of the Executive. Furthermore, Feijóo’s people have made an effort to make it clear that “this is not a demonstration” – since that would convey the feeling that Sánchez is closer to being sworn in as president and they are closer to being sworn in as president, according to PP sources – and that this will serve to “define some of the priorities that will mark the Galician leader’s speech at the investiture on September 26 and 27.”

The call will take place next Sunday, September 24, on Madrid’s Felipe II Avenue at 12:00 p.m., next to the WiZink Center. At first it was planned to be held in the Plaza de España, but in Genoa they allege “issues of capacity, availability and accessibility” to change location. In addition, the Popular Party also confirmed yesterday the presence of its two former Prime Ministers: Aznar and Mariano Rajoy.

Despite the reproaches to the acting Executive – the popular president also reproached him for “not having accepted the results of 23-J” and for having appealed to the TC for the null votes in Madrid to “try to modify the result” -, Feijóo insisted on that his offer of a two-year term with him as president and the inclusion of up to six State pacts still stands. “A great national pact” between PP and PSOE as a “best alternative,” maintains the Galician leader, to “separatism and populism” – a message that reflects what Feijóo continues to think about Vox.