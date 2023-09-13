The PP announced this morning that it will call a large event in Madrid on the weekend of September 23 and 24 against the amnesty that the Government of Pedro Sánchez intends to promote. It was announced by Cuca Gamarra, general secretary of the popular party, in the ‘Espejo Público’ program. The concentration of the popular people will take place, therefore, on the eve of the investiture session on September 26 and 27 of their leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

«It will be open if time permits, so that society can participate and, above all, to reject any instrument that is proposed outside the law with the sole objective that oblivion, amnesty is promoted to achieve a series of votes that are needed to remain in power,” said the popular spokesperson regarding the act.

Genoa’s decision comes after the former president of the Government, José María Aznar, called this Tuesday for a large mobilization – in the style of the ¡Basta Ya! against the terrorist group ETA – against the possible amnesty law demanded by Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat. The Executive immediately came forward yesterday and harshly criticized the former leader of the PP, accusing him of making a “call” for rebellion.

In the PP anyone rules, except Feijóo. He has no leadership or direction, just the same PP manual as always: lies, out of character and denial of reality. They neither know nor understand Spain. A party without options and anchored in the past cannot direct the future. — Santos Cerdán León (@santicl) September 13, 2023

And today the PSOE has also alluded to the great event called today by the Popular Party for the weekend prior to the investiture. «In the PP anyone is in charge, except Feijóo. He has no leadership or direction, just the same PP manual as always: lies, out of tone and denial of reality,” said Santos Cerdán, organizational secretary of the socialists.

The PSOE spokesperson, Patxi López, has been another of those who has spoken out on the matter. The Basque leader maintains that Feijóo calls this event to “fill his void.” “The King entrusted him with the investiture and he has done nothing,” he noted. Sources from the socialist leadership maintain that the call for this event reflects that Feijóo’s “are still the same old PP, with the same manual of outbursts and risqué demonstrations.” They also claim that the person who ruined the agenda of the Galician leader, as they say was demonstrated yesterday, is Aznar.

Sources from the PP, for their part, reply that the party has “its own roadmap” and that the decision to call this event is part of the program that they have decided to design for the investiture of the Galician leader.

Furthermore, Gamarra confirmed this morning Genoa’s support for the constitutionalist rally promoted by the Catalan Civil Society (SCC) for October 8 in Barcelona. The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was one of those who confirmed yesterday that she will attend said event in Barcelona – the only territorial leader of the PP who has done so so far.

Meeting with UPN



Likewise, the PP continues with its round of contacts ahead of the investiture of the Galician leader and Feijóo met today in Genoa with Javier Esparza, president of UPN. «I thank Javier Esparza and his party for supporting him as a candidate for the investiture. Our country deserves a Government at its level, that puts the real problems of citizens first and that defends the equality of all Spaniards,” Feijóo published on Twitter once the meeting was over.