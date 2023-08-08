By active, by passive and by periphrastic. The PP has been able to perceive with all the grammatical modes and the most varied tones the firm, resounding and unequivocal “no” of the PNV to facilitate the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The popular ones tried again this Monday, appealing to the fact that Vox now says that it would support the popular candidate for free, without demanding entry into the Government. The Basque nationalists responded with the umpteenth rejection in blunt terms. Without the slightest possibility for Feijóo, the Socialists try to clear the way for Pedro Sánchez in search of the endorsement of Congress to continue in the Government. Their first objective is to maintain the presidency of the Chamber, for which they have initiated exploratory contacts with the pro-independence groups.

Elías Bendodo, general coordinator of the PP, returned to the charge this Monday. He had the excuse of the movement of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who, after meeting in private with Feijóo days ago, took a supposed novelty out of his sleeve over the weekend. Vox announced that it was giving away its votes to the PP, without raising anything in return, out of pure patriotic ardor: to prevent Sánchez from being invested “with all the enemies of Spain.” That Abascal withdrew his demand to enter the Government was valued by Feijóo as an “advance”, even though it did not seem sufficient reason to rid the PNV of his refusal. The nationalists have reiterated it since even before the elections, when they already warned that the popular ones could not count on their support after opening the door to the extreme right in municipalities and autonomous communities.

More information

But Bendodo launched his networks taking advantage of an interview at Cope. “There is a change in the situation and in the rules of the game,” he said, apparently very convinced. “These are different circumstances for those who positioned themselves from the beginning.” And he persevered: “We are not going to give up fighting any battle. The PP has the capacity to speak with everyone and to agree with almost everyone”. Those who had “positioned themselves from the beginning” did not take long to reaffirm their position. Not even a couple of hours had passed when the PNV released a tweet in which it recalled that its leadership established a position on July 24 with “clear clarity” and stressed: “Given the attempt of some political and media actors, both in Euskadi as in Spain, to build an alternative reality, we consider opportune and convenient to refresh your memory”.

And there everything is over. It did not even have much value that the Canarian Coalition did pick up the gauntlet and show itself willing to support the investiture of Feijóo once Vox has resigned from the Government, as long as a series of demands from its community are met. The only deputy from the island nationalist formation could only swell the favorable account of the PP to 172 seats, four from the absolute majority (137 from the PP, 33 from Vox, one from UPN and the other from the Canary Coalition). So the lack of sufficient support for Feijóo is obvious. And the socialists stressed it: “Feijóo does not arrive and knows it, but he seems to live in his matrix particular”. Now it remains to be seen if the King will give him the opportunity to present himself at the investiture despite everything, appealing to his most voted strength.

The efforts of the Socialists are for now focused on the imminent battle: the constitution of the Cortes, which arrives next week, on the 17th. The objective of the PSOE, according to government sources, is to maintain the presidency of Congress, a key position in situations like the current one. Without a majority in the Chamber, control of its governing bodies allows the Executive to avoid surprises in parliamentary life and curb the impetus of the opposition. The Socialists need the support of the pro-independence groups, in what could prefigure a hypothetical investiture bloc. And with them they have already begun to explore the positions.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The PSOE has called for discretion so as not to jeopardize negotiations that appear to be very delicate. On the other side, he did speak in an interview on The newspaper one of the new ERC deputies, Teresa Jordà, who left some clues. He confirmed that the Socialists aspire to continue presiding over the Chamber and that in exchange for support they are willing to cede a position on the Board to one of the pro-independence formations and allow ERC and Junts to have their own group. Neither of them has reached 15% of the votes in each of the constituencies in which they were present, a condition established by the Congress Regulations to form a group, but there are numerous precedents that, with the majority in the Table, Formulas are found to circumvent that rule. Having their own group is vital for both formations, which otherwise would have to live in the same group and share the budget and intervention time.

If the formation of two separate Catalan pro-independence groups seems feasible, the transfer of a position on the Board entails greater difficulties. From the outset, the PSOE would have to either give up one of their own or convince their Sumar partners to do so, who claim to keep the two representatives they have enjoyed in the last legislature. One of the deputies of Yolanda Díaz’s formation, the general secretary of the PCE, Enrique Santiago, said this Monday, when he went to Congress to withdraw his accreditation, that it should not be ruled out that the presidency fell to a peripheral nationalist.

If the investiture seems impossible for Feijóó, the popular ones could try at least some maneuver to prevent the left from controlling the Table and thus have an instrument to wear down the future Government if Sánchez finally succeeds. At the moment, according to party sources, there is no predetermined strategy pending the leader’s meeting with the leadership next week.