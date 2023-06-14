Just a few days ago, on Monday June 5, the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, promised at the press conference after the steering committee that the party was going to do everything possible to avoid joint governments with Vox. “We are going to try until the end to form governments also in the communities only for the PP. This is our commitment and our decision,” said Sémper, one of the popular leaders most critical of the far-right party, which he called “ultra” at that appearance. Barely a week later, however, when only 16 days had passed before the elections and in the first public meeting between the PP and Vox in the Valencian Community, both parties announced an agreement to jointly govern that autonomous community with the only condition that the ultra candidate did not enter the Government (he will go to Congress). That is to say, without trying to avoid it “until the end”, on the contrary; because the Valencian Courts are not constituted until June 27. The PP has changed its strategy and is now accelerating the agreements with the extreme right, despite the fact that its first intention was to postpone them, and despite the fact that it hampers the credibility of Feijóo’s speech that he will govern alone if he wins the general elections.

It wasn’t just Semper. A few days earlier, on June 1, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, urged Vox to let the PP govern alone in the six autonomies and thirty municipalities in which it has the key. “If that force [Vox] He wants to repeal Sanchismo, he is in a position to facilitate it, ”said the popular leader, calling on Santiago Abascal’s party to give them their votes. “If what you want [Vox] It is a quota of power with councils or ministries, that is something else. But let them say it. I hope that the road is not interrupted and if the PP has won in Valencia, in the Balearic Islands, that no one interrupts what it has won at the polls, ”Feijóo urged Vox. The tug of war has actually lasted barely two weeks. The PP has not even staged a long negotiating process with the extreme right to try to avoid co-governing the fourth most populous autonomy in Spain.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, on Tuesday in front of the Royal Palace of Aranjuez. Mateo Lanzuela (Europa Press)

What has happened to bring about this acceleration in the agreement in the Valencian Community, in principle the most delicate of all? The sequence of events points to much more advanced negotiations than what was made public, as PP sources acknowledge. “It was not done, but they had already spoken,” they admit in the game. On Monday, the PP campaign spokesman defined as a “red line” the presence in the future Valencian government of Carlos Flores Juberías, the Vox candidate who was convicted two decades ago of mistreating his ex-wife. And just 24 hours later, Vox agreed to leave him out, although in exchange he will be a candidate for Congress in the general elections on July 23. “I am not taking a step to the side, I am taking a step forward”, claimed the condemned leader, who maintains that he intends to do in Congress “the same” that he has done in the Valencian Parliament: “Collaborate in the formation of a Government of change”.

The PP believes that it can sell as a success that Flores Juberías separates from the Valencian Government, while it ignores the fact that he is going to go to Congress as Vox number one for Valencia. “We do not make the lists of other political parties. The pact is about the Government. Vox’s is not our list ”, they argue in Genoa.

The PP defined a red line and Vox accepted it without question and at full speed, which feeds the thesis that everything was already agreed. However, sources from the popular leadership assure that when Sémper launched the ordeal on Flores Juberías on Monday, the pact had not been made, but, on the contrary, they feared that it could be derailed by the words of the campaign spokesperson, who “said what thought”. The ultimatum was not prepared, they maintain in the PP, recalling that Sémper expressed his own criteria to the specific question of a journalist. According to these same sources, the pact with Vox was precipitated after what happened, although they acknowledge that the talks with the far-right formation were already advanced.

The quick Valencian agreement implies a shift in the strategy of the PP, which came out of the May 28 elections with the intention of postponing the agreements with Vox as long as possible. In the popular leadership they maintain that the left is now in such a weak situation that it does not worry them. “The degree of anger with Pedro Sánchez is so great that the pact with Vox does not affect us,” they defend in the leadership of Feijóo, where they point out that they have preferred to avoid the image of chaos that they attribute to the left: “Here the soap operas do not they are prolonged”. In addition, Feijóo has been rehearsing the tactic with which Juan Manuel Moreno won the last Andalusian elections with an absolute majority for some time: using the risk of a pact with Vox precisely to demand a concentration of the vote in the PP that avoids him having to govern with the ultras.

The problem with the new strategy of the PP with the pacts with Vox is that it affects the credibility of Feijóo’s speech that he will govern alone if he wins the elections on July 23. If the limit has jumped through the air in the autonomous communities and the town halls, what makes you think that he will not do so after the general elections? In the direct team of the leader they respond without ruling out any scenario: “We want to govern alone, hopefully the arithmetic allows us to.” The PP is rehearsing a new discourse in which it no longer closes in band the agreements with the extreme right. Management sources acknowledge that “the PP is going to continue defending governments alone. But if the alternative is the opposition, no”.