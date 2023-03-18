Saturday, March 18, 2023, 2:42 p.m.





The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has participated this morning in an act of the Murcian PP and has puffed up his chest for having recovered the path of centrality «in the time elapsed since he took over the reins of Genoa. Something that, according to the Galician president, will allow the popular to reap majorities in the next regional elections on May 28.

“I told you that if we recovered the path of centrality we would get majorities,” said a Feijóo who has insisted on “not giving a vote for lost in the face of the next electoral appointment.” “We have a few weeks left that if we take advantage of, we will celebrate for the next four years, but if we don’t, we will regret it for the next decade.”

The former Galician president has also alluded to his time in the Xunta to highlight what, in his opinion, is a disastrous management by Sánchez at the head of the Executive – which Feijóo says is in “discount time” -. «In 14 years in Galicia I appointed 24 directors, Sánchez in 4 years 40 ministers (…) And also there is no way of knowing what the current 22 ministers are dedicated to».

Regarding the motion of no confidence that will be held in Congress next Tuesday and Wednesday, Feijóo has insisted that Vox is offering Pedro Sánchez an “oxygen ball” with this initiative and that they will fight to defeat the socialist leader at the polls. .