Alberto Núñez Feijóo fulfilled this Saturday the first objective of his leadership by considering the internal crisis that opened the channel to the PP with the proclamation of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as undisputed president of the party in Madrid. The Galician leader has always supported the Madrid leader in his territorial aspirations and as soon as he assumed the reins of the conservative formation he set a date for the conclave of discord, which Pablo Casado denied him so much. “This congress had been pending for too long,” acknowledged Feijóo, who does not want internal issues to occupy the new PP “not one more second.”

Unlike his predecessor, the new leader of the Popular Party has understood that it is convenient for him to add Díaz Ayuso to his project and turn their differences into a fortress to widen the party. “Isabel and I are very different people”, but “we are a very broad, diverse party, in which many people and many accents fit”, the Galician leader deepened in front of several hundred Madrid militants and the PP staff.

The former president of the Xunta gave free rein to the president of Madrid, with whom he was full of flattery, to take the helm of the most powerful territorial organization of the party and make his team and his strategy, without tutelage or interference. «From today, Isabel and her team are freer. Free – he emphasized – to make the PP in Madrid freer and Madrid more free”. He also considers that with the arrival of Díaz Ayuso, “a new brilliant stage” is now opening in the regional organization, because there is in Madrid, he said, “a leader, a team and a magnificent project” to face a challenge, win back the City Council and the Community in 2023.

Feijóo raised the bar and pointed out to the absolute majority that the already new president of the popular in Madrid touched the 4-M with her fingers because it will serve as a tool to make the leap to Moncloa against the “Government less prepared for democracy” . “The left blames us for all the ills of our country and that is great news – she remarked – because they see us as competitive and believe that when we compare management models they lose”.

fight the culture battle



The new leader of the PP and Díaz Ayuso tried to show harmony despite the fact that the autonomous president made it clear that he is not going to give up being a battering ram against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. It was no use that Feijóo claimed to park “sterile debates and riots” and focus on the economic situation, Díaz Ayuso insisted that the cultural battle must be waged and made it clear that it will continue to be a free verse within the party against the Feijóo’s own restraint. “The center-right cannot let the left colonize the problems and fix the economy alone,” he fired at the Galician, who was listening to him in the front row.

In her first speech as president of the Madrid PP, Díaz Ayuso brought out her most confrontational style and harshly attacked the Sánchez Executive, which she sees as a “childlike government”, which fills the heads of “well-intentioned people” with their ideas. “It is the most authoritarian government and the least loyal to the Spanish,” she said.

He also charged against the feminism of Minister Irene Montero, a lady who, he said, “gives us lessons in feminism when her greatest political success is being a ‘partner of’. She spoke of «Francoism,» rabidly current while ETA is the past», abortion, education and even the concept of a nation that has given more than one headache to the new direction of Genoa in recent days. “Nationalism is typical of non-nations – she pointed out – and it has become a factory for expelling young people and companies.”

Díaz Ayuso wants the media suspicions about his alleged internal competition with Feijóo to end and made it clear that, despite the fact that they represent two different models, they compare the same common objective of ending ‘sanchismo’. For this, the territorial leader has made all the machinery of the Madrid PP available to the Galician. “You will have this team of taverns at your entire disposal,” Díaz Ayuso promised in an attempt to ward off the ghosts that gripped the Genoa headquarters in Casado’s time.