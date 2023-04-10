Monday, April 10, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



| Updated 2:24 p.m.



The countdown is already on. Seven weeks before the regional and municipal elections in May, the Genoa machine room is already working at full capacity to achieve a result that will take Alberto Núñez Feijóo flying to Moncloa. “We are not here to think small or to aspire to a scratch approval,” the leader of the popular told his candidates on Monday. The objective, he pointed out, is to “restore the pride to the PP of being the leading political force in Spain” and that 28-M is the “first stage” to achieve a change of government, although he admits that, despite the wear and tear of governing, the PSOE “will better endure the generals.”

The Galician politician is not satisfied with maintaining “three autonomous governments” and claims more territorial power. Some results, in any case, for which he becomes “co-responsible” no matter how much he has been advised by his ranks to keep a low profile in the campaign. «I have not come to national politics to escape responsibilities, but to assume them. Nor to set easy goals, but difficult challenges, “he warned.

In a meeting of the national Board of Directors aimed at sanctioning a series of electoral coalitions that must register before Thursday, Feijóo stated that “we have to turn the worst page in Spanish politics and make a new one”, referring to the coalition government of PSOE and Podemos listing different situations in which the Spanish have had to “swallow” with their policies such as the case of Tito Berni, inflation or agreeing with pro-independence parties.

“The time has come to say this far because there is no one to swallow this government,” he said, turning the campaign of the municipal and regional governments into a plebiscite on the continuity of the PSOE at the head of the Executive, encouraging the creation “in every corner” of a government alternative to the center.