Feijóo, Ayuso, Català, Mompó and the Valencian employer leave Mazón alone in their act of relief in the ritz in Madrid

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, will not find too much support between his match next week in Madrid. The popular leader, who has long maintained a low profile and only plays at home, has an informative breakfast of the Europe Forum in the capital, one of those acts in which the speakers seek to show off and have, for a few hours, full attention of the press and its supporters.

But in these acts not only matters who speaks. Also who sits to listen. To the Valencian president, questioned from the disastrous management of the DANA, they will not accompany him at the Ritz Hotel or the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, nor the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, two of her referents in the party and domiciled in the Madrid capital.

Nor will the highest representatives of the Valencian business confederation attend, very annoying with the forms of the president’s environment, or large industries such as ceramics, which will focus on the opening of the CEVISAMA fair.

According to the institutional agendas, while the Valencian leader has breakfast at the luxurious hotel, the national president of the popular will be in an interview with Ana Rosa Quintana.

The Madrid president has planned a summit in Extremadura with her counterpart María Guardiola, a day in which they will address the closure of the nuclear power plant and social issues.

Nor will the mayor of València, Maria José Catalá, attend, who has the eve of the Crida, the opening of the failures, which ends with an offering brushing midnight. On the agenda for the same Monday, it also has an act of celebration of the day for salary equality with the Association of Valencian entrepreneurs and the reception of the Brotherhood of Granaderos of the Blessed Virgin of the Crowned Dolores, although its absence derives from the Falleros Acts.

Nor will the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente Mompó, be wrapped up to Mazón. In the case of Mompó, because he has important acts prior to the failures and Fallera Fallera week to which he had been invited before Mazón summoned his star act in Madrid.

The leader of the Valencian PP will be wrapped by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who will present the act, and by the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, who recently went to Valencia to an act with Mazón to present joint aid by the Dana . Other PP positions will also attend.

‘Economic power also abandons Mazón’, by Sergi Pitarch

In the act of relief organized for Mazón in the Ritz it will be important to know who is with him. But also who is no longer.