Alberto Núñez Feijóo continues without revealing who will accompany him as members of his Cabinet, if he finally arrives at Moncloa. Although in his interventions he leaves a trickle of clues about who the “vice president” and the Minister of Economy whose names he has closed may be or about the “fourteen or fifteen ministries” that his Government will have if he obtains the favor of the polls on 23 July. Of his number two in the Executive, he confirmed this Monday that he has governed – he has not revealed whether at the regional or local level – but “he has not done so in the Government of Spain” with which the former minister Fátima Báñez leaves the pools.

The name of Báñez, now in charge of the foundation of the CEOE employers and in various boards of directors of large companies, sounded strongly as political vice president, like that of the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, who would fulfill the requirements described by Feijóo, although his appointment remains unknown. So is the Minister of Economy, who will be, in any case, “an absolutely accredited man”, who “is not a politician” and who “when the name is known, Spain will sleep peacefully for having an authority in the economy, both the workers as employers. The current governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, is one of the names that has entered the pools for that position with the most strength, as is the president of the Fundación Reformismo21 that sponsors the PP, Pablo Vázquez.

In an interview on Telecinco, the leader of the PP has once again committed to “not governing if I lose” and has charged the PSOE for fueling “fear” of the pacts with Vox that already in the 2019 general elections had no reward and which even ended up reinforcing those of Santiago Abascal as a third political force. «If the PSOE had any interest in Vox not being in the Government, it would do what we have done in Barcelona, ​​Vitoria… The PSOE does not have the objective that Vox is not in the Government but that the PP is not in the Government. The objective is to vote against the PP and sometimes Vox also coincides », he has asserted.

The list of 160 seats



Feijóo has insisted that his limit to govern alone if he wins the general elections is “to have more seats than the left.” A “sufficient” majority to govern without the support of the extreme right, which according to him would be above 160 seats. If he does not get it and «Vox has to vote ‘yes’, «the logical thing», he has said, is for Abascal «to enter the Government», as has happened in Extremadura. For this reason, he has appealed once again to the useful vote to row towards a lone PP government. “Absolute majorities are very difficult,” he explained, “but he is my model. It is not a manifestation of intentions, it is a political objective.

As he has revealed since Sánchez pressed the advance button, the Galician leader has reiterated that one of his first measures will be to “repeal the democratic memory law” because “it cannot be that Bildu tells us what is democratic and what is not” . Likewise, he will repeal the law of ‘only yes is yes’ “because it leaves women unprotected”, he will reform “the educational law” and he will elaborate “a new trans law repealing the current one”. He will also carry out an audit and make a protocol for the use of the Falcón because “it cannot be a free taxi.”