sounded What a wonderful world when Alberto Núñez Feijóo entered the PP headquarters in Madrid this Tuesday accompanied by all the popular regional leaders, six of them new presidents after the elections on May 28, in a parade prepared to display muscle and euphoria. The PP does not want the celebration of its victory in the municipal and regional elections to end, and the meeting of the National Board of Directors, the highest body between congresses, has been prepared as yet another celebration, almost devoid of political content, because the main strategic issue that the party must face after the appointment with the polls, the agreements with Vox to govern in six communities and a few town halls, has been dodged by Feijóo. In his speech before the barons, the popular leader has not transmitted any directive or instruction on the agreements with the extreme right, necessary for the PP to come to power. Instead, he has assumed that he will govern after the general elections on July 23: “I asked to return the pride of the PP as the first force and take the first step towards a new government and, in view of the tsunami that occurred, everything seems indicate that we are going to have it”.

Infected with the euphoria that runs through the PP, the leader has shown himself to be very confident in his possibilities. “I have already saved the nation five months of sanchismo”, Feijóo has puffed up, who, nevertheless, has asked his team to help him now to achieve victory in the generals. “One more push is needed. Sanchismo only has one chance: that we get tired and trust ourselves, ”he warned them.

But not a word about the challenge that the PP faces from now on to govern in the six autonomous communities in which it has joined Vox. Feijóo does not want to stain himself or want to focus on some pacts with the extreme right that he knows are detrimental to him, so he continues buying time and avoiding the problem. All he has left is a somewhat cryptic message, but one that reveals his intention that he not get in a block with Vox. “No one will be able to take us back to any trenches, because Spain has come out of them. We are going to advance in unity without blocks”, he stated in a speech in which he also slipped as a veiled message to the ultras that the polls have dictated, in his opinion, that citizens want “strong, stable and responsible governments”. In other words, solo governments of the PP, the desire of the popular leadership, which remains to be seen whether Vox accepts.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Tuesday, at the PP headquarters in Madrid. alvaro garcia

The PP is studying, in any case, taking advantage of the electoral advance to kick forward and postpone the agreements with the extreme right until after July 23, as some of the main barons have revealed. The Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, has hinted that the PP intends that move. “There is no rush in the dialogue with the rest of the political forces, including Vox. There is more than enough margin of time, and we do not have to have any type of anxiety or any type of rush when it comes to establishing those relationships with Vox and with other political formations ”.

The other thesis in the PP is to force Vox to give away their votes for free, putting pressure on them with a possible punishment in the general elections, something that Santiago Abascal has already warned that he will not do. “The PP has obtained an extraordinary result, and whoever does not want there to be PP governments will have to explain why they do not want there to be PP governments,” the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, challenged his arrival at the meeting

Feijóo does not want to talk about agreements with Vox, but continues trying to hit the PSOE with Bildu. In his speech before the barons, the leader of the popular has offered the votes of the PP “at the service of constitutionalism to remove any possibility of government from Bildu” in the Basque Country and Navarra.

The president of the PP sees the expeditious path to La Moncloa and this Tuesday he received another piece of good news with the decision of the Ciudadanos leadership not to stand in the July elections. Feijóo has thanked that party for the “exercise of maturity and responsibility” that he believes will earn the PP the 302,199 votes that CS achieved on 28-M.

