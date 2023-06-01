Alberto Núñez Feijóo wants Vox to hand over all territorial power to the PP for free. Or, at least, that they assume that in no case will they enter the governments of the five autonomous communities and the thirty provincial capitals and large cities in which they have the key after the municipal and regional elections last Sunday, May 28. The leader of the PP has pressured the ultras this Thursday, almost proposing an ordeal, so that they deliver their votes to the PP with the sole motivation of evicting the left. “If that force [Vox] he wants to repeal sanchismo, he is in a position to facilitate it ”, Feijóo urged Vox in an interview with Ana Rosa Quintana on Telecinco. The leader of the ranks of the conservatives does not want the ultras either within a hypothetical government presided over by him, although he does not rule out reaching an agreement with Santiago Abascal for his future investiture. Feijóo, who sees himself very close to La Moncloa, acknowledges that, at 61, his pending subject is English and that he has not yet had time to start studying it, although it has been more than a year since he was elected as president of the PP .

Vox is an uncomfortable partner for the PP, as proof that the popular want to prevent their agreements with this party from being displayed before the next general elections on July 23. The PP’s strategy is to postpone these agreements as much as possible to try to get them closed after the appointment with the polls and not penalize Feijóo’s electoral expectations, aware of the toxicity of the ultras. The fight began with the leader of the PP urging Vox to allow them to govern, charging against his supposed interest in getting government seats. “If what you want [Vox] It is a quota of power with councils or ministries, that is something else. But let them say it. I hope that the path is not interrupted and if the PP has won in Valencia in the Balearic Islands, that no one interrupts what it has won at the polls ”, Feijóo stressed, who does not close the door on speaking with the far-right party either. The only red line for him, for the moment, is that he enters the PP governments.

The PP leader maintains that he continues to defend the proposal that the list with the most votes should govern, even if that meant dropping the Government of Extremadura – where the PP has tied seats with the PSOE, but the Socialists have more votes – but, Immediately afterwards, he excuses himself by saying that the Socialists have said that they will never govern with the right, so the PP “remains legitimized to speak with the others.” I mean, with Vox. In fact, at no time has Feijóo asked the popular leader of Extremadura, María Guardiola, to let Guillermo Fernández Vara govern, and this Tuesday, at the national board of directors, he referred to her as the “president” of Extremadura.

Feijóo’s order has fallen on deaf ears with Vox, which insists that the PP will have to negotiate with them if it wants their votes. The parliamentary spokesman for the extreme right, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has made it clear that they will not give their support for free: “In those places where the PP needs Vox votes, it will have to respect Vox voters. We are going to ask you to sit down to negotiate. Because they do not have an absolute majority almost anywhere. We reach out again to form governments in those places where Vox is in a position to form governments with the PP”.

The leader of the PP does not want Santiago Abascal as his future vice president either and affirms that he intends to govern alone. But he acknowledges that he will have to talk to him and defends that he does not have to give explanations if he reaches agreements with “constitutionalist” parties, a category in which he includes Vox, but excludes the PSOE chaired by Pedro Sánchez. “I have no problem talking to everyone. The relationship with Santiago Abascal is absolutely cordial, but we have a different political project. It is that we have to make reforms, which need a lot of electoral endorsement ”, he has justified himself.

However, Feijóo does not close the door to an investiture pact with the extreme right, as he suggested in the interview, without explicitly mentioning the extreme right party. No survey published to date, nor the extrapolation of the results of this May 28, suggests that Feijóo could achieve an absolute majority on his own. “I do not have to give any explanation to the PSOE about any investiture agreement as long as they are constitutionalists,” he has defended, and he has never denied that consideration to Vox. At another point in the interview, like his predecessor, Pablo Casado, Feijóo has denied that the PSOE is a party that respects the Constitution. “It would be nice to have a constitutionalist PSOE, but unfortunately it is not.” He has even gone so far as to suggest that Pedro Sánchez should leave and not attend the general elections, or else his party should expel him. “If what happened to Mr. Sánchez in the regional and municipal elections happens to me, my answer would be not to run for general elections. The PSOE will know what it has to do”.

After the victory of the PP in the elections this Sunday, Feijóo does not hide that he sees himself as the next president of the Government. The popular leader is already working on a document with the reforms that he will address in his first 100 days in government if he comes to power, in which he intends to “repeal sanchismo”, that is, as he explained, “repeal in form and substance” the progressive government legislature. Among other issues, Feijóo intends to penalize the squatting of homes, lower personal income tax and suppress the wealth tax, repeal the democratic memory law, restore the crime of sedition in the Constitution and once again raise the penalties for embezzlement, he explained.

Feijóo begins to study English

The popular leader recognizes as a weak point to become president of the Government that he does not know English. “My problem is not Galician or Spanish, it is English”, he admitted in the interview, in which he revealed that he was going to start studying it, but now, with the early announcement of the elections, he will no longer have time . “I already had the English teacher as of last Monday. And it turns out that now they call me elections… Nothing happens. In international summits, which are done with a translator, the important thing is that you know very well what I want to say”. Feijóo has been president of the PP for more than a year – he was elected on April 2, 2022 – and it has not been until now when he has considered that he should begin to catch up with the language that governs the main international summits, as well the European ones.

Feijóo insists on complaining about the date of the early elections, July 23, because many people will be on vacation, and he does not disavow those who, like the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, suggest possible alterations in the electoral process. . Asked if he trusts the cleanliness of the process, which will be unusual because many citizens will have to vote by mail for the summer holidays, Feijóo replied: “I trust the Post Office staff. I have been president of the Post Office and I know that postmen are honorable people. And therefore I fully trust the staff of Correos. The Post Office staff is a security for the majority of Spanish citizens. What seems unheard of to me is that a date is chosen that is the one with the greatest vacation exodus and the highest temperatures. And that in four communities there is a bridge. But if President Sánchez wants the Spaniards to choose between elections or vacations, we Spaniards are called, more than ever, to bet on the elections.