Alberto Núñez Feijóo has asked this Thursday to Pedro Sánchez that “appear in Congress” to address the crisis of Ukraine and “to give information and security to Spain”, because “the Spaniards deserve explanations and know the position of Spain in … this matter ».

The president of the PP that “most Spaniards attend perplexed to the situation we are living” around the Ukraine War and that is why he demanded “political and moral leadership” to European rulers, while specifically He asked Sánchez a formal appearance In Congress to “share the information available to, explain the risks we face, communicate the international commitments that we are assuming and see what supports it counts.”

Feijóo, who has not yet received any call as opposition leader from the chief executive to explain the situation, explained that “if you are talking about European security and invest public resources to guarantee that security You have to talk about how much it will cost and how you are going to pay. And that has to be done in Congress ».

PP sources recognize The obvious “concern.” that there is in Europe with all this matter. A feeling that Feijóo himself could feel during the meeting he held on Tuesday with the leaders of the European PP.

In that sense, the president of the Spanish PP parapeted under the umbrella of the European Union, to which he requested an effort to lead the situation. «We will continue working within the EU and to have clear the principles of international law and that is that an aggressor cannot win a war. If the aggressor wins a war there is a double injustice: The initial aggression and an unfair peace”He said.

Asked about Donald Trump’s words in which he described Volodymir Zelenski as “a dictator”Feijóo preferred not to assess them and referred to his previous words: “The cause of Ukraine is the cause of Europe.”