A “great majority” of votes, enough to form a “free” government —that is, alone or without excessive programmatic slavery— and flee from “the intransigence of extremes”. This is what the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has demanded this Sunday at the main rally of his campaign, in the Pontevedra bullring and before thousands of supporters. The popular leader has focused a good part of his speech on questioning the credibility of the current president, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, and, making a parallel with the “change” that in 1982 gave an absolute majority to Felipe González, has proclaimed: “The change today is to recover confidence in the Government”.

The appointment of former socialist president Felipe González was not by chance. Feijóo uses it as a nod to the PSOE voters whom he wants to attract to the PP, because in his strategy catchall He wants Socialists who are disenchanted with Sánchez and also Vox voters to vote for him.

The leader of the PP has also remembered another of his political references, who listened to him sitting among the public in Pontevedra: the former minister José Manuel Romay Beccaría, 89, whom Feijóo considers his mentor. Feijóo recalled that in the first steps of his career Romay once photocopied a speech from the last president of Czechoslovakia, Vaclav Havel, which he now has very much in mind. “You have not elected me to lie”, the Czech politician and playwright said in that text, and now Feijóo remembers it because he knows that keeping his word is an essential attribute for a candidate. The popular leader has made attacking the credibility of his rival, Pedro Sánchez, a central element of his campaign.

Feijóo has repeated it over and over again, with different formulas, in the “talisman” square to which he went in all the Galician campaigns that gave him absolute majorities in the Xunta: he, unlike his adversary, will not lie. “I will not be Pedro Sánchez, no,” he insisted. He will not do it either, he has promised, in the face-to-face that he will face the socialist president tomorrow Monday, the only one in the campaign because the PP has resisted more debates. “I’m quiet. Because I am going to tell the truth and I am not going to lie to anyone, ”he remarked, contrasting this commitment with the lies that he attributes to the leader of the PSOE.

From left to right, the former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the President of the Popular Party and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the President of the Xunta de Galicia Alfonso Rueda. OSCAR CORRAL

But in addition to his confrontation with Sánchez, Feijóo has another obsession: trying to avoid a joint government with Vox, the pact that arithmetic leads him to according to all the polls. For this reason, he has asked for a sufficient majority to form a “free” government that can avoid “the intransigence of the extremes”, in a veiled reference to the extreme right. Vox launched an ordeal to the popular on Friday by disseminating an electoral program of maximums in which it proposes the repeal of laws such as abortion or sexist violence and advocating anti-European and climate change denier policies. The leader of the PP has not said anything about it.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Mariano Rajoy, former President of the Government and “bomb-proof” friend, as Feijóo has defined it, who has also covered him on the spot, has sent veiled messages to his competitor on the right, but without questioning any of his approaches.

Vox’s ghost floated in the air all the time. The PP leader also acknowledged his fear that the left would retain the government if the result is too tight due to the rejection caused by the extreme right in part of the electorate. “Those who gave Bildu the key to the governance of our country entrust everything to a supposed fear, but his real fear is of the polls, which are set for July 23,” he counterattacked. “Now that they can no longer win, they entrust everything to a carambola to once again block the governability of Spain.”

The candidate for the presidency of the Government for the Popular Party, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, at the central rally in Galicia. OSCAR CORRAL

Rajoy helped Feijóo to fight Vox, with messages to the conservative electorate in search of the useful vote for the PP. “We are not a bisagrist party like others. There are others that have a backhand and fly. Where are UPyD, Citizens, Podemos…? Where are they? And soon, where will others be? Rajoy accused Sánchez of having “attempted to liquidate the constitutional spirit” and of “reviewing the past” and attributed all responsibility for the polarization to him exclusively. “The worst thing is that they have generated a division like it hasn’t been seen since 1978, ″ he said.

“The last elections were an amendment to the entire Frankenstein government,” defended Rajoy, very insistent on describing the government coalition that expelled him from power with a motion of no confidence in June 2018 after the ruling of the Gurtel case. On July 23, Rajoy stated, deliberately forgetting Vox —although no survey suggests that the PP can govern without the ultras—, “they choose between Feijóo and the PP or the Frankenstein Government, which is the PSOE, Podemos and all the others, that there are twenty-something parties”.

The supporters of the PP, among whom the fans of merchandising of the PP, laughed heartily with the sarcastic tone of Rajoy, who wanted to remember the current president of the Xunta de Galicia, the discreet Alfonso Rueda, who actually acted as host: “I am here to support Feijóo and our candidates, and Rueda , who doesn’t show up for anything, but I don’t care, I support him too ”.

See also Beyond Musk: The Six Biggest Tech Trends of the Year PP supporters, about the Vox program: “I’m not scared, they don’t even believe it” Vox has launched an order to the PP with an electoral program loaded with radical measures that challenges Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who according to all the polls will need the extreme right to govern. However, militants and popular sympathizers who attended the PP rally this Sunday in the Pontevedra bullring did not express concern about the ultra party’s proposals. “Vox doesn’t scare me, their program doesn’t even believe it,” said Juan Escobar, a 75-year-old militant of Chilean origin but who has lived in Galicia for decades after marrying a Galician woman. “They will not be able to repeal the abortion law or the violence against women. It simply cannot be done.”

In any case, Escobar confessed to agreeing with some of Vox’s ideas, such as “the excesses of feminism.” “I don’t care if Feijóo puts them in the Government,” he insisted while he waited patiently for the rally to begin.

“If there is a need to agree, it is agreed. There is no one worse than Pedro Sánchez ”, argued Paz, another elderly supporter in the bullring, where the seniors predominated. “I do not agree with the abortion law or with the euthanasia law,” acknowledged the woman, who nevertheless said that she did not like Vox either because, before joining the PP, she was a sympathizer of the “Galician party”, a Galician nationalist formation. Despite this, she was not opposed to a joint PP-Vox government.

Many popular militants seem resigned to a coalition government of their party with the extreme right, even if they do not like Santiago Abascal’s party. Most of those consulted this Sunday were not aware of the details of Vox’s electoral program, although they asked their leader to tie his possible partners short. “I don’t like the proposals that I hear from Vox, but if you have to do it, you will have to govern with them,” said a middle-aged man who preferred anonymity. “Feijóo will have to exercise exhaustive control of Vox,” he settled.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diarywith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.