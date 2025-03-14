The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóohas claimed this Friday “Diplomacy, intelligence and respect” so that a “war” tariff between the EU and the USand where there are neither the “insults” by the Government of Pedro Sánchez nor the “complicit silence” of other parties. The opposition leader has also argued that “true patriotism is to solve problems with the United States. The rest is simply a Nozzle patriotism that all it does is silence the problems that are unilaterally suffering from the Spanish productive sectors. “

The PP will assert the majority that this party has in the EU and also in the communities to put “calm, respect, free trade and zero tariffs” in that debate, Feijóo has held during his visit to the children’s wineries of Alberto Gutiérrez, in Serrada (Valladolid), accompanied by the president of the Junta de Castilla y León and the regional PP, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Feijóo has advocated Friday by Zero and Free Trade tariffs As a sign of “prosperity, peace and concord”, and has argued that “the tariff war is a battle in which we all lose” and that it should not begin.

This Thursday the US President Donald Trumpthreatened to impose a 200% tariff on wine and other alcoholic beverages from the European Union (EU) in retaliation for Brussels plans to tax American whiskey imports, a measure that could make the current commercial war worse further.

“When you have a problem, there are always two possibilities to face it. We are clear that posture or insults are no solution to a problem. Given the problem of tariffs, we must activate diplomacy, intelligence, reciprocity and dialogue, “he reflected.

Feijóo has anticipated that the PP will not insult the president of the United States because it is an allied country of the European Union and because it has been an ally in the last 100 years. But he has noticed that they will “shut up or applaud the unilateral decisions of the American administration.”

Feijóo recalled that Spain exports its wines First of all, Germany, and then to the US, in this case worth more than 400 million euros.

And therefore “we have to say in a very clear way that This war cannot beginthat we have to resolve issues with diplomacy, with intelligence, with reciprocity and respect. We do not signed up for the insults and the disqualifications of the Sánchez government, nor do we sign up for the complicit silence of other political parties, “he defended.